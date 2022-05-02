News

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura became “best friends” after the series

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius48 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura are protagonists of the series 'Iluminadas', from Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura are protagonists of the series ‘Iluminadas’, from Apple TV+

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Actress Elisabeth Moss and actor Wagner Moura spoke this Sunday, May 1, about the work they did together on the series ‘lit’gives Apple TV+. In an interview with Fantasticgives TV Globothe artist said that the Brazilian became her “best friend”.

“It’s rare to meet someone who will be your friend forever in this type of project. And that’s what I felt with Wagner. Do you know connection? That’s what happened right at the beginning”, commented Elisabeth. “I hope you feel the same way so you don’t get embarrassed,” she joked.

Moura said he intends to take the actress to Salvador, her homeland: “We’re going to have a lot of fun.” “That’s right, I’ve been wanting to travel to Salvador for years,” added the American actress.

The Brazilian said that he gave a ribbon of Senhor do Bonfim to his friend, who showed the traditional Bahia ornament tied to his shin: “She won’t leave here for a long time.”

‘Iluminadas’ is a miniseries of suspense divided into eight episodes, starring Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mazrachi and Wagner Moura as Dan Velazquez. The duo seeks to unravel who is responsible for a series of murders. In Brazil, the production is also available on Globoplay.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius48 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

The Girl From Plainville | Elle Fanning is featured in new official trailer

March 3, 2022

Deep Water – Film 2022

March 9, 2022

Fake video about the last moments of the plane crash goes viral

March 24, 2022

Russia says 1st phase of Ukraine operation is almost complete

March 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button