Elisabeth Moss Makes Rare Statement About Her Link to Scientology

A reserved personality, Elisabeth Moss recently spoke about her relationship with Scientology, the controversial religion founded in the USA that has among its faithful some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. The actress, who rarely talks about it to the press, said in an interview with the New Yorker that she doesn’t want her personal life to distract from her work.

“If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m an open book about that. But I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to see the character,” said the Emmy-winning actress for characters like Peggy Olsen from “Mad Men” and June from “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Moss was criticized by fans of the series based on “The Handmaid’s Tale” for seeing a contradiction between her belief and the protagonist, a courageous feminist activist who faces an extremely conservative and religious dictatorship that enslaves women. Writer Michel Schulman, who did the interview, mentioned that some “Handmaid’s Tale” fans might have been distracted by her connection to religion, to which Moss responded, “People can obviously have whatever they want in mind, and I don’t. I can control it. If not, it will be something else.”

The actress stressed that Scientology is an open place for anyone who wants to learn more about the religion. She has followed the Church since her teens, and credited her with becoming a “communicative and skilled person growing up.” Moss also said religion is misunderstood and encouraged people to “discover for themselves” its principles.

“It’s not really a closed religion. It is a place that is very open to receiving someone who wants to learn more about it. I think this is probably the most misunderstood thing,” she said.

In 2017, she was involved in a “tight skirt” at the US TV Critics Association awards. Actress Leah Remini won an award for the documentary series “Slaves of Scientology,” about the backstories of religion, which she followed for 34 years. At the time, reports surfaced that Moss left the room during Leah’s speech, which she denies: “I went to the bathroom. I wish it was more exciting than that,” she shrugged her off.

Friendship with Wagner Moura

Winner of a dozen Emmy awards, Elisabeth Moss recently debuted the series “Iluminadas” with Wagner Moura on Apple TV. With the closeness during filming, she and the Brazilian actor became “best friends”. In an interview with Fantástico, Moss declared that they didn’t know each other, but they connected from the beginning, with the right to nickname: Wag and Lizzie.

“I need to take Lizzie to Brazil one day. We’re going to have a lot of fun, I want to take her to Salvador”, said Wagner Moura. She, who showed a ribbon of Senhor do Bonfim as a gift from the actor on her ankle, said she already accepted the invitation!