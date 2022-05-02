Ellen Pompeo criticizes working conditions on Grey’s Anatomy and praises fired colleague who made the same complaint in 2009 – Series News

The backstage of Grey’s Anatomy remains controversial after 13 years.

Behind the scenes on Grey’s Anatomy is just as intense and dramatic as it is on screen. From aggression to fights between director and cast, the set of the longest-running medical series in history is fervent and some complaints have been made public. One of them was made by Katherine Heigl, in 2009, when she complained about the intense hours of work in the first seasons of the attraction.

Katherine Heigl, who plays the character Izzie Stevens, told The David Letterman Show that she worked for 17 hours in a day, saying that this was a “cruel and petty” condition. “I’m going to keep talking about it because I hope it embarrasses them,” she said at the time.

After her statement, the actress gained a reputation as a difficult person to work with, left the series after some disagreements with executives and spent years trying to rid her career of this bad reputation. Now, Ellen Pompeo, protagonist of Grey’s Anatomysupported the words of the actress and said that Katherine Heigl was brave to tell the truth about what was happening at that time.

On the Tell Me podcast, Meredith Gray’s interpreter said: “I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working on, and she was 100% right. If she had said that today, she would have been a complete hero. But she’s ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours at work, and of course, let’s hit a woman and call her ungrateful.”

She was very brave to say that. And she was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.

Ellen Pompeo’s lines could cause even more internal problems behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy, especially after the actress asked for the end of the series, which is currently in its 18th season. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that the show needs to end,” she said.

“I feel, like, super naive because I keep saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be? What story are we going to tell?’” he said. The production answer is simple: money. “They’re all like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? The series makes millions of dollars,” she vented.

Among the many controversial statements by Ellen Pompeo in her podcast tell me, is the moment when she said that she is not an assiduous viewer of Grey’s Anatomy. “I haven’t really watched most of them, I’ve only seen a handful. The few times I directed, I went back and watched some old episodes. My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days. Really, the hard work is trying to keep that DNA.” , which is difficult, but at least it gives us a goal to fight for,” he said.