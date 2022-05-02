Elon Musk mocks Warren Buffett for bitcoin attack

Getty Images

THE billionaire Elon Muskthe richest person in the world, mocked the legendary investor Warren Buffett after Berkshire Hathaway attack bitcoin again.

“Haha he says ‘bitcoin’ so many times,” Musk wrote in response to a video of the famous investor published on Twitter by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. Andreessen described as “shocking” the fact that Buffett attacked bitcoin “while promoting diabetes” – referring to the multiple boxes of candy that appear next to the mega-investor.

Buffett and his right-hand man, Berkshire Hathaway Vice President Charlie Munger, used the company’s annual shareholders meeting yesterday (30) to repeat their well-known speech despising bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

“If [o preço do bitcoin] It’s going to go up or down in the next year, or in five or 10 years, I don’t know,” Buffett said, explaining his longstanding dislike of bitcoin for not producing anything tangible — unlike companies or property. Bitcoin has been through months of lows and is down 40% from its all-time high of nearly $70,000.

“If you told me you own all the bitcoins in the world and offered to buy them for $25 [R$ 122], I wouldn’t take it, because what would I do with it? I would have to sell them again sooner or later,” Buffett said.

Munger agreed with the mega-investor. “In my life, I try to avoid things that are stupid, bad, and that could compromise my image… and bitcoin does all three,” he said at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, which is also called “the Woodstock of capitalists.” .

Both Buffett and Munger have criticized bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and the recent stock market boom fueled by Robinhooda move they likened to a casino.

Read also: Warren Buffett criticizes Wall Street excesses at Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

The crypto community responded to Buffett’s criticism of bitcoin with hate. Last month, libertarian tech investor Peter Thiel Called Bitcoin Buffett’s “Enemy Number One”. Thiel criticized the “financial gerontocracy” that was trying to stop cryptocurrencies from becoming mainstream during a conference in Miami last month. The billionaire called Buffett the “sociopathic grandpa of Omaha,” the mega-investor’s hometown.

Meanwhile, Musk continued to show support for the dogecoin, a meme-cryptocurrency that skyrocketed in the last year thanks to the support of the billionaire and other big investors. However, the price of dogecoin has lost a lot of ground since its May 2021 highs, falling by around 80%.

“It’s not a bad idea”, answered Musk on Twitter to dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus. Markus had expressed support for a suggestion by celebrity investor Mark Cuban to use dogecoin to authenticate Twitter users and reduce the amount of spam created by bots on the social network.

“We add an optimistic roll up to the doge,” tweeted Cuban. “Each person deposits a doge to be entitled to unlimited postings. If someone disputes a post and humans confirm it is spam, the whistleblower earns the spammer’s doge. Spammer has to deposit 100 times more doges [para voltar a postar]. If it’s not spam, the whistleblower loses his doge.”

The price of dogecoin has risen a bit in the last month, coming off recent lows thanks to the Elon Musk’s move to try to take Twitter private. Dogecoin traders are betting that Musk can integrate dogecoin, his “favorite” cryptocurrency, into the social network after he pitched the idea of ​​allowing users to pay for the platform’s premium services with the cryptocurrency.

Forbes opens applications for Under 30 2022 list