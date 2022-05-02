Technology

Embracer bought almost everything western from Square Enix

Embracer Group, the parent company of other companies that publish PC, console, mobile and board games, revealed today that it has acquired Square Enix’s western studios: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

This information was given on his official Twitter, where you can read the following:

“Today, we entered into an agreement to welcome over 1000 new colleagues through the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal with a fantastic catalog of IPs like Tomb Raider and Deux Ex, to be part of our ecosystem.” You can see the tweet below.

Crystal Dynamics itself also shared the news via its Twitter account, stating that “A new chapter in our story begins with our arrival in the Embracer Group family. The Embracer Group will propel us to new heights as we continue to deliver exciting experiences from our beloved franchise portfolio, as well as original concepts and IPs developed with partners.”

“Thanks to our amazing fans for being a part of our journey. The best is yet to come!” they continue.

The purchase of these studios amounts to 300 million dollars and they will join THQ Nordic, Koch Media/Deep Silver, Saber Interactive and Gearbox Software that are already under the responsibility of Embracer.

