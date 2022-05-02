Embracer Group acquires Square Enix devs for $300M

Embracer Group, owner of THQ Nordic and one of the most active companies in studio purchases in recent years, has just become the owner of IPs such as Tomb Raider, Hitman, Deus Ex and others. How? Square Enix has traded three of its studios to the Swedish conglomerate for $300 million.

Crystal Dynamics, along with Eidos-Montréal and the Square Enix Montréal division, will become part of the company following the purchase agreement that will be made official in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 — between July and September 2022.

Embracer Group intends, with the completion of the transaction, to maintain its focus on the production of AAAs and to take advantage of opportunities to accelerate the organic growth of its studios. More details were shared at a conference held this morning:

Embracer Group Founder Praises Square Enix Teams

In a press release, Embracer Group made clear the importance of acquiring the Square Enix studios. The conglomerate’s owners believe that the quality of single-player games will be in high demand for years to come.

According to Lars Wingefors, co-founder and CEO of the company, the talent of the teams is differentiated. Look:

We are excited to welcome these studios to the Embracer Group. We recognize their fantastic IPs, world-class creative talent, and excellent track record demonstrated over the past few decades. It has been a great pleasure to meet with the team leaders and discuss plans for the future, how they will fulfill their ambitions and become important to Embracer.

