Health

“Expressindo da Vacina” immunizes children from five to 11 years old in five districts of Olinda this week

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Children aged 5 to 11 years who have not yet taken their first or second dose of childhood vaccine against Covid-19can be immunized during the itinerant action”Expressing the Vaccine“, promoted by the City Hall of Olinda, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife.


From Monday (2) to Friday (6), the vehicle will five neighborhoods of the municipality (check addresses below), from 9 am to 4 pm.


no need to schedule To receive the immunizer, all you need to do is present photo documentation, vaccination booklet and proof of residence with an address in Olinda.




Check schedule:


05/02 – community of Córrego do Aureliano, in the neighborhood of Águas Comprida


03/05 – Alto da Bondade, Rua da Linha, next to the association of Alto da Bondade


04/05 – Vila Popular, Rua Conde Xavier, close to the School Ageu Magalhães


05/05 – Passarinho, Passarinho Terminal


06/05 – Alto Nova Olinda, Rua alto nova Olinda, close to the mico market.

See too

Man is arrested in the act after assaulting ex-partner with bricks in Goiana

VIOLENCE

Man is arrested in the act after assaulting ex-partner with bricks in Goiana

Tips for choosing a city when learning Spanish abroad

study abroad

Tips for choosing a city when learning Spanish abroad

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

16-year-old teenager is among 4 deaths from covid in the state

March 19, 2022

Covid-19: Campinas starts vaccinating without scheduling in all CSs

March 14, 2022

Ukraine exodus affects Eastern European economy and health systems

March 27, 2022

After beating covid-19 and a case of pneumonia, 3-year-old girl leaves the hospital and runs to hug her cousin – Revista Crescer

March 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button