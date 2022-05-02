“Expressindo da Vacina” immunizes children from five to 11 years old in five districts of Olinda this week

Children aged 5 to 11 years who have not yet taken their first or second dose of childhood vaccine against Covid-19can be immunized during the itinerant action”Expressing the Vaccine“, promoted by the City Hall of Olinda, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife.





From Monday (2) to Friday (6), the vehicle will five neighborhoods of the municipality (check addresses below), from 9 am to 4 pm.





no need to schedule To receive the immunizer, all you need to do is present photo documentation, vaccination booklet and proof of residence with an address in Olinda.









Check schedule:





05/02 – community of Córrego do Aureliano, in the neighborhood of Águas Comprida





03/05 – Alto da Bondade, Rua da Linha, next to the association of Alto da Bondade





04/05 – Vila Popular, Rua Conde Xavier, close to the School Ageu Magalhães





05/05 – Passarinho, Passarinho Terminal





06/05 – Alto Nova Olinda, Rua alto nova Olinda, close to the mico market.

