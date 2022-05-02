News

Fantastic Beasts 3 continues to lead Brazilian box office for the third week

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets continues to lead the Brazilian box office for the third week in a row with a collection of R$ 5.5 million between April 28 and May 1. Sonic 2 – The Movie also remained in second place with R$ 4.7 million.

Rookie, the anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 raised R$ 2.8 million and took third place. The result comes even after production was postponed for a month here.

the action comedy Lost Citywith Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe took fourth place. The national children’s film Blue Building Detectives 3 closed the top 5, followed by Provisional Measurein sixth.

Check out the 10 biggest box office in Brazil of the last week:

Box office

May 28th to 1st

1

1

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 5.52

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 46.73

Public in Brazil

2350000

Box office world

$329.0

two

two

Sonic 2: The Movie

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 4.67

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 47.72

Public in Brazil

2610000

Box office world

$323.0

3

3

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 2.81

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 2.81

Public in Brazil

141330

Box office world

$154.0

4

4

Lost City

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 2.46

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 7.58

Public in Brazil

371060

Box office world

$148.0

5

5

Blue Building Detectives 3 – An Adventure at the End of the World

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 1.83

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 6.3

Public in Brazil

321460

6

6

Provisional Measure

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 1.05

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 6.23

Public in Brazil

322750

7

7

morbius

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 0.4

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 23.24

Public in Brazil

1240000

Box office world

$161.0

8

8

Downton Abbey 2: A New Era

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 0.3

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.3

9

9

Batman (2022)

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 0,078

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 114.0

Public in Brazil

5880000

Box office world

$760.0

10

10

The Devil’s Child

Box office

May 28th to 1st

BRL 0,063

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0,063

Box office world

$0.063

*Data in millions Source: Comscore

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Ballon d’Or will have changes in valuation from 2022

March 12, 2022

Oscars 2022: ‘In the rhythm of the heart’ is big winner, in a night marked by a slap by Will Smith in Chris Rock | Oscars 2022

March 28, 2022

Mother protects baby with her body during Kiev explosion

March 22, 2022

Niterói will announce a calendar for the fourth dose against Covid-19 for the elderly over 80

March 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button