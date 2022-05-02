Fantastic Beasts 3 continues to lead Brazilian box office for the third week
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets continues to lead the Brazilian box office for the third week in a row with a collection of R$ 5.5 million between April 28 and May 1. Sonic 2 – The Movie also remained in second place with R$ 4.7 million.
Rookie, the anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 raised R$ 2.8 million and took third place. The result comes even after production was postponed for a month here.
the action comedy Lost Citywith Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe took fourth place. The national children’s film Blue Building Detectives 3 closed the top 5, followed by Provisional Measurein sixth.
Check out the 10 biggest box office in Brazil of the last week:
Box office
May 28th to 1st
1
1
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 5.52
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 46.73
Public in Brazil
2350000
Box office world
$329.0
two
two
Sonic 2: The Movie
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 4.67
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 47.72
Public in Brazil
2610000
Box office world
$323.0
3
3
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 2.81
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 2.81
Public in Brazil
141330
Box office world
$154.0
4
4
Lost City
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 2.46
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 7.58
Public in Brazil
371060
Box office world
$148.0
5
5
Blue Building Detectives 3 – An Adventure at the End of the World
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 1.83
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 6.3
Public in Brazil
321460
6
6
Provisional Measure
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 1.05
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 6.23
Public in Brazil
322750
7
7
morbius
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 0.4
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 23.24
Public in Brazil
1240000
Box office world
$161.0
8
8
Downton Abbey 2: A New Era
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 0.3
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.3
9
9
Batman (2022)
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 0,078
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 114.0
Public in Brazil
5880000
Box office world
$760.0
10
10
The Devil’s Child
Box office
May 28th to 1st
BRL 0,063
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0,063
Box office world
$0.063
*Data in millions Source: Comscore