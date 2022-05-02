Fantastic Beasts 3 continues to lead Brazilian box office for the third week

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets continues to lead the Brazilian box office for the third week in a row with a collection of R$ 5.5 million between April 28 and May 1. Sonic 2 – The Movie also remained in second place with R$ 4.7 million.

Rookie, the anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 raised R$ 2.8 million and took third place. The result comes even after production was postponed for a month here.

the action comedy Lost Citywith Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe took fourth place. The national children’s film Blue Building Detectives 3 closed the top 5, followed by Provisional Measurein sixth.

Check out the 10 biggest box office in Brazil of the last week: