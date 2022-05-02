Fast X | Louis Leterrier takes over the direction of the 10th Fast and the Furious film

(Images: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, publicity/Universal)

The tenth film in the franchise “Fast and furious” has finally found a new director. After days at a standstill, the production of “Fast X” will be resumed with Louis Letterrier in command (via Variety).

Leterrier is known for films such as “The incredible Hulk“, “Master trick” and the series “lupine“. He takes over the post left by Justin Lin, the franchise’s usual director.”Fast“, who gave up the position due to “creative differences” with the production team. According to rumors, such differences would be related to an alleged unprofessional behavior of the star Vin Diesel on the set. As a result, each day production was stopped cost Universal between $500,000 and $1 million (via Yahoo).

In recent years, the franchise has become a must-stop for major Hollywood stars. Among the names that have already participated are Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena and Jason Statham, among others. For “Fast X”, the names of the time are Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior. Familiar names from the cast also return, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang, as well as Charlize Theron.

Justin Lin continues to produce the film, in addition to co-writing the screenplay with Dan Mazeau.

“Fast X” is slated for a May 19, 2023 release.