Federal Revenue paid a new batch of refund last Friday (29); who received?

Last Friday, 29, the Federal Revenue paid the residual lot of refund of the Individual Income Tax of April 2022. According to the Tax Authorities, this lot includes residual refunds from previous years.

The bank credit will be paid to 210,153 taxpayers, totaling R$180,556,530.18. Of this total, BRL 72,376,567.04 is allocated to taxpayers who have legal priority, as follows: 3,188 elderly people over 80 years of age, 25,119 people aged between 60 and 79 years, 2,295 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 9,203 contributors who have a teaching its biggest source of income. In this batch, 170,448 non-priority taxpayers also entered.

To check if the refund has been released, you need to access the Revenue website, click on My Income Tax and finally, Consult Restitution.

According to the Revenue, this page contains guidelines and service delivery channels, which allows simplified or complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

If the taxpayer finds any pending in the declaration, it is possible to rectify the document, correcting the data that may be wrong.

Those who prefer can use the Recipe app for cell phones and tablets. Through it, the taxpayer can directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

The taxpayer receives the payment of his refund directly into the bank account that he informed in the Income Tax Return. If the credit is not carried out for any reason, such as the account informed has been deactivated, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

If for some reason the money is not available for withdrawal, the taxpayer will need to contact the call center by calling 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729- 0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) so that you can schedule credit in a checking or savings account, in your name, at the bank of your choice.

What did you think? follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram for see more and leave your comment by clicking here.