Fernando Diniz’s return pleases several professionals from the Fluminense base

Fluminense acted quickly after coach Abel Braga handed over the post last Thursday. On Saturday, Fernando Diniz was announced in his place. And the coach’s return to the club, as the NETFLUpleased several professionals from the base.

All of this has a reason: The style of play. Xerém professionals understand that Fernando Diniz’s way of arming his teams is very similar to the philosophy implemented in the lower categories of the club, especially in the under-20 and under-17.

In Fluminense, there is an idea that the base teams all play the same way, as happens, for example, in Barcelona, ​​Spain. With Diniz, athletes who make it to professionals tend to suffer less with adaptation. The philosophy is one of more offensive football and possession of the ball.

On the other hand, Abel Braga’s style was a little more conservative. The coach had been scaling the team with three defenders. It is quite different from the scheme used in the base.

Fernando Diniz had a stint as Fluminense coach in 2019 and despite the pleasant football, he lacked results that would keep him in office. He was sacked after a 1-0 loss to CSA at Maracanã.