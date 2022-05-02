Find out where to watch the classic between São Paulo and Santos in the Brasileirão







São Paulo and Santos face each other on the field Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

A heavy French accent should mark the conversations between the coaching staff and the São Paulo players in this Monday’s classic with Santos, in Morumbi. Without coach Rogério Ceni, suspended for complaints, the assistant Charles Hembert should lead the team for the first time. The Parisian wants to extend the sequence of seven victories for São Paulo at Morumbi. The Santos team, one of the leaders of the competition, has not yet won as a visitor. The match will be broadcast exclusively by Premiere and will also be followed in real time by Earth.

The classic will be a kind of debut on the edge of the lawn. Squire to Ceni in all clubs (São Paulo, Cruzeiro, Fortaleza and Flamengo), Charles will direct the team for the first time since October last year, when they started their second spell at the São Paulo tricolor. At Fortaleza, Hembert replaced the boss in two games, but lost both. “I learn from him every day. It’s a strong relationship, to agree, not agree, but that’s how we grow. It’s a positive relationship that helps to find victories”, declared the assistant in an interview last year.

Charles Alexandre Patrice Francis Hembert confesses that he was just called “French” by Flamengo players in 2021. He met Rogério Ceni at the Copa América Centenario, in the USA, when the São Paulo idol was coach Dunga’s punctual assistant. Hembert worked at Pitch International, organizer of the Brazilian team’s friendlies. As soon as he received a proposal from São Paulo, Ceni called the new acquaintance to be his companion.

In this game, the Frenchman will follow the plans outlined by Ceni for the classic. The main one is to select a rested team, with conditions to play a game of intensity. Last week, some holders were spared from the Copa Sudamericana clash in Bolivia.

Hembert has at his side a great record of São Paulo as home team. There are seven straight wins in Morumbi. In the Brazilian Championship, the time is to try to gear up. So far it’s been a win, a draw and a defeat.

Santos, one of the best in the tournament, sees the derby as an opportunity to improve their performance as a visitor. In 12 games in the year, there were only two wins, in addition to six draws and four defeats.

With coach Fabián Bustos, the retrospect is more worrying: the team still hasn’t won outside Vila. In six matches, there are three draws and three defeats. To reverse the situation, the Argentine demands more effectiveness, mainly in the creation and conclusion. In this context, the return of Marcos Leonardo, the team’s top scorer in the season, can help.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO X SANTOS

SAO PAULO – Jandrei; Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo and Welington; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Alisson; Eder and Calleri. Technician: Charles Hembert (technician assistant to Rogério Ceni)

SAINTS – John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Lucas Pires;Fernández, Zanocelo, Lucas Braga and Jhojan Julio; Léo Baptistão (Ricardo Goulart) and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fabian Bustos.

REFEREE – Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS).

SCHEDULE: 20h.

LOCAL – Morumbi.

where to watch – Premiere