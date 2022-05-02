Flamengo and five clubs from São Paulo prepare the creation of the Brasileirão league for this Tuesday

Flamengo and the five São Paulo clubs in the elite of Brazilian football — Corinthians, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos and São Paulo — will begin the creation of the independent league this Tuesday morning (3).

THE GOAL found that a meeting, in the morning, will start the creation of an independent league in national football. The other members of the national football elite will not participate in the group at this first moment.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

The presidents of the six involved in the creation of the league want more participants to join, as long as there is no further discussion about broadcasting rights. Today, what holds back maximum adhesion to the tournament is the distribution of television quotas.

Choice of editors

The clubs that receive lower values ​​started an arm wrestling with Flamengo and Corinthians behind the scenes. Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza are some of those involved in the fight for more money, as advanced by the report.

It is possible that these clubs create a parallel league in the midst of the discussion about the distribution of values. Sources linked to the giants of São Paulo confirm that there is a consensus between the five members of the national football elite and Flamengo.