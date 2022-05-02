Sports

Flamengo and five clubs from São Paulo prepare the creation of the Brasileirão league for this Tuesday

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

Flamengo and the five São Paulo clubs in the elite of Brazilian football — Corinthians, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos and São Paulo — will begin the creation of the independent league this Tuesday morning (3).

THE GOAL found that a meeting, in the morning, will start the creation of an independent league in national football. The other members of the national football elite will not participate in the group at this first moment.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

The presidents of the six involved in the creation of the league want more participants to join, as long as there is no further discussion about broadcasting rights. Today, what holds back maximum adhesion to the tournament is the distribution of television quotas.

Choice of editors

The clubs that receive lower values ​​started an arm wrestling with Flamengo and Corinthians behind the scenes. Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza are some of those involved in the fight for more money, as advanced by the report.

It is possible that these clubs create a parallel league in the midst of the discussion about the distribution of values. Sources linked to the giants of São Paulo confirm that there is a consensus between the five members of the national football elite and Flamengo.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

wounded pride and vandalism made Vasco retreat

March 4, 2022

Olimpia announces sold out sectors for the duel against Fluminense on Wednesday

March 15, 2022

Former Fluminense player detonates club’s elimination in Libertadores: ‘Coward’ | Fluminense

March 17, 2022

Second game of the Carioca semifinals, Fluminense x Botafogo has about 12 thousand tickets sold

March 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button