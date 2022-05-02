Flywheel or sock? Bitello enchants Roger and wins Grêmio shirt number 10 status | Guild

Grêmio won more than the leadership of Série B by beating CRB 2-0 last Saturday, at the Arena. Also won a new “shirt 10”. Although not actually seen this number, João Paulo de Souza Mares, Bitello, is no longer seen as another midfielder on the tripod and was once and for all the team’s protagonist by Roger Machado. The coach showered the young man with praise and explained how he sees his role in the team.

At 22 years old, Bitello has been one of Grêmio’s highlights this season with good performances and also goals. Against CRB, he scored the team’s second and his third of the year, in a beautiful shot from outside the area (review above). The youngster was fixed in the starting lineup by Roger and so far has lived up to expectations, although his position has been a matter of debate.

Bitello arrived at Grêmio from FC Cascavel as a midfielder, but was converted into a midfielder during a period in the Grêmio base. It was with this label that he rose to the main squad at the beginning of the year and became a key piece in the coach’s current scheme, alongside Villasanti and Lucas Silva in the midfield tripod. Calling him a midfielder, however, doesn’t do the player justice, in the coach’s opinion.

– With all due respect, you call a system with the three-wheel Bitello goes down through the gorge. A player with the quality he has. I already said. Maybe we’ll give him the number 10 shirt, so maybe they won’t see him as a defensive midfielder. He’s the team’s midfielder. With a quality that I have rarely seen a player like him. He is evolving – praised Roger after the game at the Arena.

Bitello celebrates goal against CRB — Photo: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF

The Grêmio coach made a brief report to illustrate his point of view. Last week, when Grêmio trained at the facilities of Athletico-PR to face Operário, Bitello met Gustavo Caiche, from the technical commission under-20 team of Hurricane and who worked with him Cascavel. Roger said he heard from him that Bitello was even used as a winger or striker and that he didn’t understand how the player was seen as a midfielder in Porto Alegre.

– He (Bitello) is not a steering wheel. The quality that he plays the ball, dominates, gives lyrics, hat, hits with the heel. Sorry, you have to look at football differently. With all respect. Before it was easier. When it was from 1 to 11, you looked at 8, 5 and there was the steering wheel. Today there is no fixed number, so you have to look at what he does in the field, his functions – he added.

In fact, Bitello arrived at Grêmio as a midfielder, after standing out for Cascavel in Paranaense Sub-19. At Grêmio’s base, however, he was soon used as a defensive midfielder and was a starter in that position in the under-20 team in 2020, before being promoted to the transition squad the following year. That retreat on the field did the player a lot of good.

In addition to his quality in passing and shooting, Bitello added defensive qualities to his repertoire, such as the ability to fill in spaces and help with marking. The numbers are there to prove it. He is Grêmio’s leader in terms of tackles in Serie B, with 16 in total, according to TV Globo data.

Bitello’s tactical delivery and physical ability are also factors that draw attention. According to Roger Machado, the midfielder “does not measure” the effort during the games, he works the 90 minutes at a very high intensity. This is one of the aspects that the coach is working with the player to make him evolve even more.

Regardless of the role, the good performances earned the midfielder the extension of the contract until 2025 – the previous one went until 2023 -, in addition to a salary increase. Asked if he has already received any inquiries for the player and if the club was protected in that sense, president Romildo Bolzan said that he is not worried about it at the moment and that he sees even more potential in Bitello.