Focus Report: Market forecast for inflation rises for 16th consecutive week

The market raised its forecast for this year’s inflation for the 16th consecutive week, now to 7.89%, points out the Focus Report released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (3).

The expectation of more than 100 financial institutions consulted by the BC for the 2022 IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) is more than double the target, which is 3.5% with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (i.e. : the target will be met if the index is between 2% and 5%).

The inflation estimate for next year also rose, and the projections for 2023 (up from 4% to 4.1% in one week) and 2024 (stable at 3.2%) are also above the BC target (which is of 3.25% and 3.00%), in a sign of discouraging market expectations.

Market expectations for 2022:

IPCA: increase from 7.65% to 7.89% in one week (16th week in a row)

increase from 7.65% to 7.89% in one week (16th week in a row) Selic: stable at 13.25% per year

stable at 13.25% per year GDP: increase from 0.65% to 0.70% (5th consecutive weekly increase)

increase from 0.65% to 0.70% (5th consecutive weekly increase) Dollar: stable at BRL 5.00

Projections for Selic, GDP and exchange rate

According to Focus released today, the market also predicts a higher GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year: the estimate is that the economy will grow 0.70% (against 0.65% last week and 0.52% a month ago ). For 2023, 2024 and 2025, estimates remain the same: increases of 1%, 2% and 2%, respectively.

The projections for the Selic and the exchange rate also remain the same, but for 2022 (13.25% per year and US$ 1 = R$ 5 in December, respectively). For 2023, both rose (9.25% for the basic interest rate and R$ 5.04 for the dollar, against 9.00% and R$ 5 last week, respectively).

Indicator 2022 2023 2024 2025 IPCA 7.89% ^ 4.1% ^ 3.2% = 3% = Selic 13.25% = 9.25% ^ 7.5% = 7% = GDP 0.70% ^ 1% = 2% = 2% = Exchange BRL 5.00 = BRL 5.04 ^ BRL 5.00 BRL 5.02

BC strike returns tomorrow

The Focus Report was not released for three weeks due to the strike by BC servers, and its publication last week was possible because the category suspended the strike for two weeks, from April 20 to May 2, to give a “vote of trust” to the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto.

But the servers approved on Friday (29) the return of the strike starting tomorrow, Tuesday (3), and maintained the claim for a salary adjustment of 27%. The release of this week’s Focus was also delayed: BC’s agenda predicted that the numbers would be published at 8:30 am today, but they were only available at 10 am.

