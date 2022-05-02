NewsWorld

For the 3rd time in a row, Brazil is left out of the guests for the G7 summit

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius49 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

posted on 05/02/2022 16:26 / updated on 05/02/2022 16:28


(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Germany left Brazil off the guest list for the G7 meeting, a group with the world’s seven largest economies. The European country announced, this Monday (2/5), that four developing nations were invited to participate in the meeting, which will take place between 26 and 28 June.

Senegal, South Africa, India and Indonesia are the guests of the round. The announcement was made by German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. This time, Berlin occupies the rotating presidency of the group. It is a G7 tradition to call the most relevant countries at the time of the event.


Since the beginning of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the tupiniquim nation has not received the invitation. The chief executive may be the first in the history of the New Republic to have never participated in a round with the most industrialized countries in the world.

The G7 is made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. The invitation to India is intended to isolate Russia diplomatically, despite the fact that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not condemn the actions of the Russians and even increases the import of oil from that country.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius49 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

7 Novels on Telecine Play that every subscriber should watch

March 15, 2022

Putin wanted to show strength in Europe. But he may become more dependent on China

March 9, 2022

Russian ambassador says Bolsonaro government understands reasons for invasion of Ukraine

March 4, 2022

Russia announces temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians

March 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button