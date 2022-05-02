Former Germany coach Joachim Löw could take charge of European giant

Joachim Löw was responsible for managing Germany in the 2014 World Cup, reaching the apex of his career with the world title. However, as everything has an end, his cycle in the selection came to an end in 2021.

Löw could take over PSG

Since then, the coach has been free on the market, being, from time to time, speculated on a team. However, now, the name of the coach gains strength at PSG, which assesses the departure of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino for next season.

That’s because, despite the Ligue 1 title, the Parisian team’s season was far from the way the fans had hoped. The star team was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League, to Real Madrid.

In this way, much of the ‘bomb’ fell on Pochettino, which should not remain. Thus, PSG is already evaluating some names, with the Italian Antonio Conte, from Tottenham, the priority. However, according to Fichajes, Löw would be ‘plan B’, with the Brazilian naturalized Italian, Thiago Motta, being another option.

Despite having spent more than a decade at the helm of Germany, coaching a club would be nothing new for Löw, who has spent time at traditional clubs such as Fenerbahçe and Stuttgart, as well as Austria Wien, FC Tirol, Adanaspor, Karlsruher and Frauenfeld.