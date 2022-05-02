Former law professor, São Paulo lawyer takes over Mino Raiola’s business after agent’s death | international football

São Paulo lawyer Rafaela Pimenta is Mino Raiola’s successor in the company set up by the Italian agent who died last weekend. THE One Sarlthe name of the company, has this young Brazilian, former professor of International Law, in charge of the actions from now on.

With business alongside Mino for 18 years, Rafaela was a university professor and in recent years has taken care of several athletes from the Italian agent, such as the Frenchman Pogba, who learned a few words in Portuguese under the influence of the businesswoman.

Entrepreneur Mino Raiola dies

Haaland pays tribute to Mino Raiola: “The best”

1 of 1 Rafaela Pimenta next to Mino in a PSG game, in 2017 — Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Rafaela Pimenta next to Mino in a PSG game, in 2017 — Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

She lives in Monaco, where the company’s office is located. Discreet, she has closed social networks and few public appearances. The Italian press says that Rafaela is fluent in eight languages.

Vincenzo Raiola, Mino’s cousin, has worked at the company for the past few years and must mainly take care of the players who play in Italian football. Enzo, as he is known in football, was one of the representatives of the influential agent, but the Brazilian is the owner of the company and who runs the business from now on.

Pimenta must deal with two big negotiations in the next transfer window: the futures of Haaland, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund, and Pogba, who will not renew with Manchester United. At 40, Ibrahimovic has also not announced whether he will extend his contract with Milan or end his career.

Raiola died at age 54. He had been hospitalized in critical condition for a few weeks and had been suffering from a serious health problem since the beginning of the year, but the cause of death has not been released. The Italian press says that the businessman suffered from a lung disease.

See the list of Raiola’s main customers: