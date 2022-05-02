News

From “Morbius” to “German 2”: Check out the main releases of the week in cinema and streaming!

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 mins ago
0 0 5 minutes read

Traditionally, Thursdays are the days when releases come out in theaters, and this one (31) would be no different. To close the month of March with a flourish, many news is coming!

++ News out there: Check out 15 movies coming to Netflix in April!

In addition to cinemas, many streaming services are also full of news not only today but also throughout the week. With that in mind, we decided to separate some of the highlights for you to keep an eye on!

++ Check out 14 series that arrive on Netflix in April

Check out, in the gallery above, some of the main releases in theaters and streamings!

Don’t forget to like our Facebook page, on twitter and also on Instagram for more news from PaiPee.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 mins ago
0 0 5 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Viola Davis Says “Critics Are Useless”

5 days ago

Russia bans export of 200 items until end of 2022

March 10, 2022

Sam Raimi Didn’t Believe A Doctor Strange Movie Could Be Made

2 weeks ago

Spanish guard seizes private collection of stuffed animals valued at R$148 million | World

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button