fuel price rises for the 3rd time in a row

Last Friday (29), Brazilians had less than encouraging news: according to ANP data, gasoline prices rose for the third week in a row. As a result, the value of fuel once again set a new record at gas station pumps. In this case, the average price of a liter of gasoline was R$ 7,283. Which represents an increase of 0.18% in relation to the previous survey. So, to find out more, check it out below!

In this way, the average price of fuel disclosed refers to the highest nominal value paid by consumers since the ANP started to carry out a weekly price survey, which happened in 2004. Until then, the highest value recorded occurred in the week of the 17th and April 23. At the time, the price of a liter of gasoline was R$7,270.

In addition, the survey also showed the highest price found in the more than 5,000 gas stations surveyed across the country, at R$ 8.599 per liter. The lowest value found was R$ 6,290. A difference of more than R$ 2.

As for diesel, last week fuel also had an increase, up 0.15%. Thus, it went to R$ 6.610 a liter. As for the value of ethanol, the fuel increased by 0.78%, to R$ 5.539 per liter.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the rise in fuel prices occurs amid the sharp rise in international oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. This is because, under the current pricing policy, prices charged at refineries are guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market.

