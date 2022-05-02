Gasoline in BH reaches R$ 7.89 a liter; ethanol at R$ 6 – Economy

From January 2021 to April 2022, the average price of gasoline rose 63%, equivalent to R$2.95 (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The average price of gasoline closed the month of April with an increase of 0.98% in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, compared to the prices of the first week of April with the last, that is, a 21-day interval. A survey carried out by Mercado Mineiro and the ComOferta application shows that prices rose slightly.

In all, prices were consulted at 130 gas stations in the capital of Minas Gerais, between the 25th and 30th of April. According to the research, with the increase in the value of regular gasoline, a liter of fuel can be found for up to R$ 7.89. Among the stations in Belo Horizonte, the lowest price found for regular gasoline was R$ 7.49, a variation of 5.34% compared to the highest value.

From January 2021 to April 2022, the average price of gasoline rose 63%, equivalent to R$2.95. The average price was R$4.65 and rose to R$7.60.

According to the survey, a 50-liter tank was filled at an expense of BRL 232.50 in January 2021; currently, to fill a tank, the value of R$ 380.03, on average, an increase of R$ 147.53.

Increase in ethanol

For ethanol users, the scenario is also discouraging. The lowest price found among the stations surveyed was R$ 5.59 and the highest, R$ 6.08 – difference of 13.52% between one establishment and another. Also compared to the first and last week of April, ethanol rose 13.57% in average price, ie R$ 0.69 per liter.

From January 2021 to April 2022, the average price of ethanol rose 80.44%. The amount that was BRL 3.21 went to BRL 5.79, an increase of BRL 2.58.

A 50-liter tank was filled for R$160.50 in January 2021, now the value to fill a tank is R$289.60, an increase of R$129.10.

According to the economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro and the ComOferta application, Feliciano Abreu, at the moment ethanol is not affordable for consumers when compared to average prices, corresponding to 76% of the average price of regular gasoline.

“Today, 70% of the value of gasoline is R$5.32. As ethanol is at R$5.78, this corresponds to 76% of the value of gasoline, which is at R$7.60. least as long as the price does not return to the consumer’s reality. This consumer expects that ethanol will compete more with these increases that we had in gasoline”, explains the economist.

“Remembering that the sugarcane harvest will start now, probably in the first half of May, and it can, in some way, give a relief to the consumer’s pocket. much higher for ethanol” he adds.

Increase in diesel

In the case of diesel, the average price of a liter rose 0.75% in the last 21 days, from R$6.71 to R$6.73. From January 2021 to April this year, the average price of diesel s10 rose 74.90%. The average price was R$3.85 and rose to R$6.73, an increase of R$2.88 per liter.

During the research, the lowest price per liter of diesel found was R$ 6.54 and the highest R$ 6.99, a variation of 6.88%.