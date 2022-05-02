Germany decides not to fine the Czech

Remember Radim Passer? He is a Czech billionaire who only owns four cars, but all of them are high-end luxury and performance. However, his favorite is the Bugatti Chiron.

Passer would be one of the super rich to have a Chiron and maybe few would end up caring about it, but when he reached 417 km / h on an Autobahn, the Czech shook the Germanic structures.

With good steps and knowing German law, Passer accelerated his Bugatti Chiron on a stretch of the A2 with no speed limit. Before, it had reached 414 km/h.

Widely documented on board video and also by cameras positioned by him along the road, Passer reached 417 km/h with the Alsatian bolide without any problem.

For recording the feat, which quickly generated 11 million views on YouTube, Passer was cited by German authorities for driving at very high speeds on the country’s public highway.

Passer’s act was condemned as inconsequential, given the brutal difference between the Chiron and other cars on the same road, which in the video was pretty empty, by the way.

Even so, there were some cars on the track, but Passer and his Chiron found no obstacles to reach the mark and even the car stayed for a long time at very high speed.

The point is that legally the stretch has no limit and in theory, you can reach the speed that is possible there, without legal restrictions.

That’s what the authorities ultimately understood when they decided not to fine Passer for driving in such a way on the A2.

The “drive” is why the Bugatti Chiron allows such a thing, as it was designed to reach that speed like a regular car and not a racing car.

Since they were built in the 1930s, the network known as the Autobahn has stretches without speed limits and very high speed records have always been made and many recorded on video.

As in Germany the rule is clear and dangerous driving was not observed, with Passer’s attitudes that put him and other drivers at risk, in case of intense traffic or dangerous overtaking, authorities complied with the law.

In the decision, it was further noted that Passer took all necessary precautions, including monitoring traffic ahead.

So this Chiron is tax-free and the Autobahn remains high-speed nirvana.

