Business

Gift ideas from R$30 to R$150 for Mother’s Day | Shopping Guide

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius32 mins ago
0 0 7 minutes read

Still thinking about what to buy for the Mothers Day? THE g1 made a selection from the buying guides and gathered more than 30 suggestions for different tastes.

are items of beauty, well-being, cuisine, decoration, gardening, leisure, books, fitness and technology.

Options range from R$30 to R$150, with prices researched in early May at large online stores.

Eye makeup — Photo: Shutterstock

Duo Lip Tint Scarlet Star Lipstick – Eudora: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Blush Me, Mari Saad – Oceane: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • See Carrefour website

Protective Facial Mist – Who Said It, Berenice?: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Resveratrol Marina Smith Facial Mist – Nothing without my Wine: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • See Carrefour website

Suelen Makeup Fixing Mist: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • See Carrefour website

Mariana Saad Océane Eyeliner Pen: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Boca Rosa Glam Line Liquid Eyeliner: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • See Carrefour website

Mariana Saad Eyeliner Pen – Océane: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Lip Tint Boca Rosa Payot: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Lip Tint Mari Maria Acqua Tint: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Ocean 3D facial massager: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Moon Cleaner Massager Range Italy: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Roller Acte Massager: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Paramount makeup organizer: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Amigold makeup organizer: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Topen Home Swivel Makeup Organizer: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

FWB lipstick holder: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

New Century lipstick holder: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

🛒 Where to buy the product: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Dello brush holder: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Do you have friends who love to cook? See the gift ideas from the g1 Shopping Guide — Photo: Mariane Rossi/G1

Uny Home kitchen scale: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Brinox pizza cutter: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Tramontina pizza cutter: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Unyhome Pastry Kit: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

Tramontina Knives Kit: average price of R$ 145 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Western Knife Kit: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Good Gourmet Snack Kit: average price of R$ 75 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Rita Lobo meters: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Mimo Style Meters: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Decoration tip — Photo: Disclosure

Climaco knot pillow: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Round Mirror with Leather Strap RB Global Trading: average price of R$ 130 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website

3D luminaire Braslu: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Baseus LED Night Light: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See on AliExpress website

Memory board Plug Home: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Multiart Memory Board: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Puff Dl Decor: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website

Pri D’cora decorative frames: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • See Carrefour website

Tools help in gardening — Photo: Disclosure

Kit with 4 Tramontina tools: average price of R$ 55 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Watering can Nine54: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Tramontina Watering Can: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Root self-watering pots: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Wine glass — Photo: Maria Júlia Araújo/g1

Portable Chopeira for Cans: average price of R$ 150 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Almadén Riesling Miolo dry white wine: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Soft red wine Fausto Violete Pizzato: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Dry red wine Cabernet Sauvignon Varietal Aurora: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Reading is an example of a healthy habit that is good for the mind — Photo: Pexels

The great friend: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

🛒Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

The Pediatrician: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Brazil: a biography: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Malibu Reborn: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

The woman at the window: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Rita Lee: an autobiography: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Products for exercising at home or outdoors — Photo: Photo: Pexels

Hydrolight cell phone armband: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Atrio cell phone armband: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • See Carrefour website
  • Check it out on the Americans website

Acte Sports T128 Mat: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website
  • Check the Casas Bahia website

Vollo training glove: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

Movin Yoga Mat: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

Shakeira Yangfit: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check the Casas Bahia website
  • See Carrefour website

Portable battery helps to charge smartphones — Photo: Kaboompics

Anker Powercore Portable Charger: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

🛒 Where to buy the product:

  • Check it out on the Americans website

This report was produced with complete editorial independence by our team of specialized journalists and collaborators. If the reader chooses to purchase a product from the links provided, Globo may earn revenue through commercial partnerships. We clarify that Globo does not have any control or responsibility over the eventual purchase experience, even if from the available links. Questions or complaints regarding the purchased product and/or the purchase, payment and delivery process must be directed directly to the responsible retailer.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius32 mins ago
0 0 7 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Bradespar (BRAP4) profits BRL 2.960 billion in the 4th quarter, up 808.6% year-on-year

March 29, 2022

Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal starts this Saturday for 3.2 million people; see who is entitled | Economy

3 days ago

US gas prices rise to highest level since 2008 due to conflict in Ukraine

March 7, 2022

Government wants to reduce IPI by 35% and cut import tariffs, says Paulo Guedes – Notícias

March 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button