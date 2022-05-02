Gift ideas from R$30 to R$150 for Mother’s Day | Shopping Guide
Still thinking about what to buy for the Mothers Day? THE g1 made a selection from the buying guides and gathered more than 30 suggestions for different tastes.
are items of beauty, well-being, cuisine, decoration, gardening, leisure, books, fitness and technology.
Options range from R$30 to R$150, with prices researched in early May at large online stores.
Eye makeup — Photo: Shutterstock
Duo Lip Tint Scarlet Star Lipstick – Eudora: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.
Blush Me, Mari Saad – Oceane: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.
Protective Facial Mist – Who Said It, Berenice?: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Resveratrol Marina Smith Facial Mist – Nothing without my Wine: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
Suelen Makeup Fixing Mist: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.
Mariana Saad Océane Eyeliner Pen: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.
Boca Rosa Glam Line Liquid Eyeliner: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.
Mariana Saad Eyeliner Pen – Océane: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.
Lip Tint Boca Rosa Payot: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Lip Tint Mari Maria Acqua Tint: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Ocean 3D facial massager: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Moon Cleaner Massager Range Italy: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.
Roller Acte Massager: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
Paramount makeup organizer: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.
Amigold makeup organizer: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Topen Home Swivel Makeup Organizer: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.
FWB lipstick holder: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
New Century lipstick holder: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
New Century lipstick holder: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
Dello brush holder: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Do you have friends who love to cook? See the gift ideas from the g1 Shopping Guide — Photo: Mariane Rossi/G1
Uny Home kitchen scale: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.
Brinox pizza cutter: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.
Tramontina pizza cutter: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Unyhome Pastry Kit: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.
Tramontina Knives Kit: average price of R$ 145 at the beginning of May.
Western Knife Kit: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
Good Gourmet Snack Kit: average price of R$ 75 at the beginning of May.
Rita Lobo meters: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.
Mimo Style Meters: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.
Decoration tip — Photo: Disclosure
Climaco knot pillow: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
Round Mirror with Leather Strap RB Global Trading: average price of R$ 130 at the beginning of May.
3D luminaire Braslu: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.
Baseus LED Night Light: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.
Memory board Plug Home: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Multiart Memory Board: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.
Puff Dl Decor: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.
Pri D’cora decorative frames: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.
Tools help in gardening — Photo: Disclosure
Kit with 4 Tramontina tools: average price of R$ 55 at the beginning of May.
Watering can Nine54: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.
Tramontina Watering Can: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.
Root self-watering pots: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Wine glass — Photo: Maria Júlia Araújo/g1
Portable Chopeira for Cans: average price of R$ 150 at the beginning of May.
Almadén Riesling Miolo dry white wine: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Soft red wine Fausto Violete Pizzato: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.
Dry red wine Cabernet Sauvignon Varietal Aurora: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.
Reading is an example of a healthy habit that is good for the mind — Photo: Pexels
The great friend: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.
The Pediatrician: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.
Brazil: a biography: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.
Malibu Reborn: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.
The woman at the window: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Rita Lee: an autobiography: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.
Products for exercising at home or outdoors — Photo: Photo: Pexels
Hydrolight cell phone armband: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.
Atrio cell phone armband: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.
Acte Sports T128 Mat: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.
Vollo training glove: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.
Movin Yoga Mat: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.
Shakeira Yangfit: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.
Portable battery helps to charge smartphones — Photo: Kaboompics
Anker Powercore Portable Charger: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.
This report was produced with complete editorial independence by our team of specialized journalists and collaborators. If the reader chooses to purchase a product from the links provided, Globo may earn revenue through commercial partnerships. We clarify that Globo does not have any control or responsibility over the eventual purchase experience, even if from the available links. Questions or complaints regarding the purchased product and/or the purchase, payment and delivery process must be directed directly to the responsible retailer.