Gift ideas from R$30 to R$150 for Mother’s Day | Shopping Guide

Still thinking about what to buy for the Mothers Day ? THE g1 made a selection from the buying guides and gathered more than 30 suggestions for different tastes.

are items of beauty, well-being, cuisine, decoration, gardening, leisure, books, fitness and technology.

Options range from R$30 to R$150, with prices researched in early May at large online stores.

Eye makeup — Photo: Shutterstock

Duo Lip Tint Scarlet Star Lipstick – Eudora: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.



Blush Me, Mari Saad – Oceane: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.



Protective Facial Mist – Who Said It, Berenice?: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.



Resveratrol Marina Smith Facial Mist – Nothing without my Wine: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.



Suelen Makeup Fixing Mist: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.

Mariana Saad Océane Eyeliner Pen: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

Boca Rosa Glam Line Liquid Eyeliner: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.



Mariana Saad Eyeliner Pen – Océane: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.



Lip Tint Boca Rosa Payot: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Lip Tint Mari Maria Acqua Tint: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.



Ocean 3D facial massager: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.



Moon Cleaner Massager Range Italy: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

Roller Acte Massager: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

Paramount makeup organizer: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

Amigold makeup organizer: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.



Topen Home Swivel Makeup Organizer: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

FWB lipstick holder: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

New Century lipstick holder: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

Dello brush holder: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Do you have friends who love to cook? See the gift ideas from the g1 Shopping Guide — Photo: Mariane Rossi/G1

Uny Home kitchen scale: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

Brinox pizza cutter: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

Tramontina pizza cutter: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Unyhome Pastry Kit: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

Tramontina Knives Kit: average price of R$ 145 at the beginning of May.

Western Knife Kit: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

Good Gourmet Snack Kit: average price of R$ 75 at the beginning of May.

Rita Lobo meters: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

Mimo Style Meters: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

Decoration tip — Photo: Disclosure

Climaco knot pillow: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

Round Mirror with Leather Strap RB Global Trading: average price of R$ 130 at the beginning of May.

3D luminaire Braslu: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.

Baseus LED Night Light: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

Memory board Plug Home: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Multiart Memory Board: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

Puff Dl Decor: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

Pri D’cora decorative frames: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.

Tools help in gardening — Photo: Disclosure

Kit with 4 Tramontina tools: average price of R$ 55 at the beginning of May.

Watering can Nine54: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

Tramontina Watering Can: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.

Root self-watering pots: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Wine glass — Photo: Maria Júlia Araújo/g1

Portable Chopeira for Cans: average price of R$ 150 at the beginning of May.

Almadén Riesling Miolo dry white wine: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Soft red wine Fausto Violete Pizzato: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

Dry red wine Cabernet Sauvignon Varietal Aurora: average price of R$ 70 at the beginning of May.

Reading is an example of a healthy habit that is good for the mind — Photo: Pexels

The great friend: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

The Pediatrician: average price of R$ 40 at the beginning of May.

Brazil: a biography: average price of R$ 65 at the beginning of May.

Malibu Reborn: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

The woman at the window: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Rita Lee: an autobiography: average price of R$ 45 at the beginning of May.

Products for exercising at home or outdoors — Photo: Photo: Pexels

Hydrolight cell phone armband: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

Atrio cell phone armband: average price of R$50 at the beginning of May.

Acte Sports T128 Mat: average price of R$ 80 at the beginning of May.

Vollo training glove: average price of R$ 35 at the beginning of May.

Movin Yoga Mat: average price of R$ 60 at the beginning of May.

Shakeira Yangfit: average price of R$ 30 at the beginning of May.

Portable battery helps to charge smartphones — Photo: Kaboompics

Anker Powercore Portable Charger: average price of R$ 100 at the beginning of May.

