God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun will be shown in Cannes in 4K

A classic of Brazilian cinema, God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun will return to Cannes Film Festival. Originally shown in 1964, the film by Glauber Rocha has been restored in a 4K version especially for the festival.

More than 40 years after the director’s death, the work nominated for the Palme d’Or in the 1960s was chosen as one of the attractions of the Cannes Classics section, dedicated to classic films and the preservation of the world’s cinematographic heritage. The restoration was a project of the producer Lino Meireles who joined the director Paloma Rochadaughter of Glauber Rocha.

The new restoration was carried out at Cinecolor, a partner company of Cinemateca Brasileira, where the film copy was stored – five cans of 35mm negatives in perfect condition. Despite this, part of Glauber’s work was lost in the fire that hit one of the Cinemateca’s warehouses, in São Paulo, in July 2021.

The film follows the cowboy Manuel (Geraldo del Rey) and his wife Rose (Yoná Magalhães) when they flee to the sertão after he kills a colonel who tries to trick him. In the Brazilian wilderness, violent and ravaged by drought, they encounter two iconic figures: Sebastião, who calls himself divine, and Corisco, who describes himself as demonic. Binding their fates to these figures is a tragic decision, however, as the mercenary Antonio das Mortes is hot on their trail.

THE 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival happens between days May 17 and 28, 2022 and the selection will feature highly anticipated films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Elvisin Baz Luhrmann. The list also includes the new projects of David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future, starring Kristen Stewart), George Miller (Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba), Park Chan-wok (decision to leave), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up, with Michelle Williams), James Gray (Armageddon Time, with Anne Hathaway) among others. Check out the full list here.

