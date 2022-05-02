Grandson of Russians says he suffers prejudice in Brazil after the start of war – News

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, enshrined on February 24 with the announcement of Vladimir Putin on Russian TV, started a wide coverage of the world media about the war. Moscow’s military attacks against Kiev, however, had consequences for the descendants of Russians living in Brazil.

Political scientist and doctoral student of the graduate program at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) Boris Zabolotsky, who is a grandson of Russians, says he was the target of offenses and xenophobia after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“People, influenced by a very dramatized discourse of the conflict and by the spectacularization of the war,” are “criticizing and attacking me with insults, Russophobia, which is also derived from this discourse that was constituted in relation to Russia”, explains Zabolotsky to the R7.

The researcher understands the anger of some people who are informed only by the Western bias of coverage of the war, which tends to be more permissive with Ukrainians. However, he stresses the importance of understanding the sides of the confrontation.





“This situation is quite complex when we talk about the conflict because nobody is in favor of a war, of violence. But this war is preceded by much more complex and earlier issues that are not talked about or talked about in the media.”

One of the points that Zabolotsky believes is important to highlight is the persecution by Ukraine – both by the state and by the local population – against Russian minorities that live in the country. According to the researcher, different types of violence were committed against the native people of Russia.

In addition to the ban on the use of the Russian language, the UFRGS doctoral student sees an artificial “dismantling” of the historical ties between Russians and Ukrainians, which for almost a century were under the flag of the Soviet Union.

“This leads to all separatist movements that don’t feel represented by those authorities who formulated these policies,” says Zabolotsky. “[É imprescindível] that Russian minorities have their rights and that they want to maintain their ties with Russia.”









Western press ignores Ukrainian extremist groups











For the researcher, there is an important point in Russian motivations for the invasion of Ukraine that is ignored by the Western press: the country’s far-right groups.

“When we listen to the Western press, we tend to understand that these Nazi groups operating in Ukraine are sparse or lacking representation, without any kind of political influence, and that, in fact, this is not what happens in practice. These groups make up a good portion of the Ukrainian Army and are linked to the Ukrainian Guard, to the Executive branch of Ukraine.”

Zabolotsky is referring to the battalions of Aidar and Azov, the latter who even gained prominence for being the heart of the Ukrainian military resistance in Mariupol. The political scientist believes that the western media leaves this issue aside so as not to strengthen the discourse of Putin’s denazification.

“This is something that has been kept out of the Western press because it would supposedly legitimize Putin’s denazification speech. Although there is a lot of disagreement about this issue, I believe that the fact of pointing out the existence of these groups, pointing out the influence of these groups, does not mean legitimizing or agreeing with the conflict, with the war itself”, says the researcher.

In Zabolotsky’s opinion, volunteer soldiers who went to Ukraine to fight alongside the far-right battalions can bring these ideas to their home countries, including Brazil.

“[Os batalhões extremistas] need to be addressed more broadly by the Western media in order not to allow these groups to have greater influence in a possible post-conflict scenario.”









Everyone wants the war to end











Zabolotsky does not see a scenario in which some people want war. However, for the political scientist, it is difficult to see the close end of the conflict, surrounded by hostilities on both sides. For the researcher, there is no real desire on the part of any of the governments for a ceasefire.

“The ideal is for the parties to cool down, try to have a dialogue, but this is quite unlikely precisely because of the disputes, the antagonisms fueled in this conflict.”

With the difficulty of governments to reach an agreement, the Ukrainian people suffer, bombed daily in the country’s cities, but also the Russians, who have friends and relatives on the other side of the border.

“[Os russos] are apprehensive about this situation, after all the country is involved for the first time in recent years in a conflict near the border, in Ukraine”, says Zabolotsky. “Many of them have relatives in Ukraine, they have friends in Ukraine. Many Ukrainians have relatives and friends in Russia. These two countries have very strong and developed family ties, friendships”.









Zelensky’s Popularity Grows Worldwide as Putin Strengthens in Russia











While Volodmyr Zelesnki has become a symbol of resistance for the West, Vladimir Putin has not lagged behind in popularity in Russia. Recognized by Zabolotsky as a controversial figure, the researcher believes that the Russian president wants, above all, the national security of the country.

“To some extent, I see that Putin seeks Russia’s national interest above other perspectives. He’s not worried about it being canceled in the West, if the West is going to build a monster, as that’s been built for years on pretty old rhetoric.”

The political scientist warns that if Putin were to allow Ukraine to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), it could cost him his job in the Kremlin with likely popular pressure. “There is this perceived threat from NATO, especially when there is this feeling of encirclement from the Russians,” he says.

Across the border, Zabolotsky is critical of Zelensky’s stance, calling it “problematic in some respects”. The researcher does not agree with the ways in which the president of Ukraine inflames the population, including inviting the people to take up arms.





“In my perception, this type of conduct is somewhat irresponsible, problematic. Because by encouraging civilians – many of whom have never even taken up arms – to fight a professional army, it seems to me to be much more an invitation to suicide than a concrete, sensible, structured policy.”

According to the political scientist, according to the Geneva Convention, every civilian who takes up arms becomes a soldier for the right of war.

“This also violates civil rights, encouraging this type of behavior, encouraging the population to speak out, for a crowd. […] This seems to me to be an irresponsible attitude by the Zelensky government”, concludes Zabolotsky.



