Grêmio awaits election to discuss contract renewal with Kannemann | Guild

The future of defender Kannemann at Grêmio should only be discussed at the end of the year, when his current relationship with the club ends. In the same period, a new management will take over the club and it is she who will have to analyze the situation of the Argentine. The information was given by President Romildo Bolzan Júnior in an interview after the victory over CRB, last Saturday.
At 31 years old, Kannemann has been at Grêmio since mid-2016. The player has been out of the team since December last year, when he underwent hip surgery. He already participates in physical training with the rest of the cast, but still does not have a date for return.
In an interview after the match at Arena last Saturday, president Romildo Bolzan said that contractual issues will only be analyzed at the end of the year, precisely when his term at the club ends.
– We are not dealing with anyone on contracts and contract renewals. The term of office of this administration ends at the end of the year and everything that is done has to undergo an evaluation of the political management – said the president.