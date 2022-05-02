THE HBO Max has a catalog full of incredible productions, and even having a great number of works in its catalog, the platform will increase the list even more with the arrival of each month. They are very diverse news, which will please different age groups.

For the month of May, the productions that are in highlights are works such as the comedy series hacksthe horror movie invaders and also the long Mouthful of Air. Remembering that the platform did not disclose the exact release date of some productions.

HBO Max releases in May 2022

Without further ado, let’s get down to business! Check out what’s new this month from HBO Max.

Series

Hacks | season 2

Hacks tells the story of Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a pioneering comedian who now faces decadence and a lack of humor. Though she still has a slew of multimillion-dollar contracts to her name, her biggest professional achievement — a Las Vegas residency — seems to be hanging by a thread.

The ladder

The Ladder is an HBO Max original miniseries and the plot follows Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), a famous crime thriller writer accused of brutally murdering his own wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). In the year 2001, Peterson called the police reporting that his wife had been in an accident, falling down the stairs while she was drunk. But investigations found she was beaten to death and he changed the crime scene to create the image of a domestic accident. With the media exposure, several family secrets were unearthed, including the possibility of infidelity, and with each new information, the public discovered that Michael and Kathleen’s marriage was far from perfect. Quickly, Michael became the sole suspect in the crime and was sentenced to several years in prison. He fought the court fiercely for years to prove his innocence, but every piece of the crime pointed to his guilt.

Code 404 | season 2

Set in the near future, the series revolves around two detectives, John Major and Roy Carver. They are the best in the area of ​​crime fighting in the Unit. But when an undercover mission goes wrong, Major is shot down and eventually dies. However, as an “asset” deemed too valuable to lose, Major’s body ends up in an experimental Artificial Intelligence project to bring him back from the dead. The only problem is that Major 2.0 may look and sound like the original, but something is missing. His arrogant demeanor and enthusiastic approach remain, but his criminal instincts have completely disappeared.



Code 404

How To With John Wilson | season 2

Filmmaker John Wilson takes the viewer through several seemingly ordinary places, but always exploring the most that situations have to offer. During each episode, Wilson roams the streets of New York with the intention of learning about topics such as “scaffolding” or “the best risotto recipe” and always manages to extract some deep commentary even when practicing the most mundane activities.



How To With John Wilson

Legendary | season 3

In this dance reality show, we get to know more about the world of ballroom and vogue style. Participants, generally LGBTQIA+ people, compete in groups – called “casas” – in thematic challenges proposed at each dance. The panel of judges formed by the creator Jameela Jamil, the stylist Law Roach, the dancer Leiomy Maldonado and the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, decides the best and the worst in the competitions. In addition, Dashaun Wesley serves as the master of ceremonies introducing the categories, themes and introducing us to the participants individually. Each week, the judges receive a special celebrity guest to assist in the deliberation of the award winners. Likewise, each episode a house is eliminated, depending on your performance in the challenges. The last chance is in a vogue battle where a member of the two worst teams must represent their home and who knows, save them from elimination.



Legendary

That Damn Michael Che | season 2

Explore everyday issues like racial discrimination, unemployment and falling in love through the comedic and nuanced views of Emmy®-nominated comedian Michael Che.



That Damn Michael Che

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Henry suffers from a rare genetic disorder and from time to time his biological clock shifts forward or backward and he is then able to travel through time, taken to emotionally important moments in his life both in the past and in the future.











Las Bravas FC











Films

The Age of Innocence

Love triangle between members of high society in 1870s New York. A noble man marries a well-educated and beautiful, but charmless girl, and ends up falling in love with an independent woman with a scandalous past.

The Inheritance of Mr. Deeds

Deeds is well liked in his small town, but after the death of an uncle with whom he had lost contact, who was also a billionaire tycoon, he inherits a fortune and goes to the big city to take over the deceased’s company. The media makes an uproar about Deeds’ heritage, and journalist Babe Bennett goes undercover to expose the young man for the country bumpkin she thinks he is.

Beverly Hills Girl Scouts

With a life surrounded by luxury and money, Phyllis Nefler is a Beverly Hills donch, but she is willing to prove to her husband that she is not a pit of futility. For this, she becomes the leader of the Girl Scout group of which her teenage daughter is a part. On tours of Los Angeles, she and the girls discover that there are things more interesting than shopping, going to the beauty salon and walking around in designer clothes.

Batman Ninja

Batman, his allies and foes are transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan.

Bingo: The King of Mornings

Augusto has always dreamed of stardom and finally gets his chance by becoming Bingo, a clown host of a children’s show. But the clause in the contract does not allow the clown’s identity to be revealed, leaving Augusto frustrated at being the most famous anonymous man in Brazil.

cry with laughter

Nilo Perequê is a comedian who stars in a TV show called “Chorar de Rir”. He wins the award for best comedian of the year and decides to radically change his career, dedicating himself entirely to drama.

invaders

Anna suffers from agoraphobia. A trio of criminals break into her house and stop her from escaping. But what the intruders don’t realize is that Anna’s disorder isn’t the only problem.

Justice League: The Fatal Five

Earth’s fate hangs in the balance as the Justice League faces a powerful new threat: the Fatal Five. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman seek answers as villains terrorize Metropolis.

Loverboy – Call Boy

To pay for college and win back his ex-girlfriend, Randy gets a job as a pizza delivery boy. But his customers, older women, expect to receive much more than a pizza from the guy, which causes a lot of confusion.

Mouthful of Air

Based on the book of the same name by Amy Koppelman, Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried) is a bestselling children’s author. Despite her book preaching the message of overcoming your fears, the author still needs to overcome hers. When her daughter is born, the trauma she has long suppressed comes back and the battle that scares her so much begins.

The Way Back

A former athlete considered a basketball phenomenon in his high school years struggles with alcoholism while facing the difficulties of a monotonous job. He is then given the opportunity to coach a basketball team and start over. As the team starts to win, his life improves, but the victories don’t seem enough to save him.

the double man

In the near future, when the United States all but loses the war on drugs, Robert Arctor, a narcotics cop in Orange County, California, infiltrates his work so deeply that he becomes an addict. He persuades Donna, a drug dealer, to bring up her supplier. At the same time, he is ordered to spy on his housemates, one of whom is suspected to be Donna’s biggest client.

Danger Knocks at the Door

Four friends gather in a house during the summer of 1969. What starts as a simple going-away party turns into a chilling night of terror when they are attacked by an unexpected guest.

Panic at the lake

After the violent death of a navigator, the sheriff of a small town asks for help from a fishing expert and a paleontologist, who have to deal with the appearance of a huge and extremely aggressive crocodile making victim after victim.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Pursuing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon uncovers a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.

Looking for a love that likes dogs

Sarah is 40 years old and recently divorced. Her sister Carol thinks she needs to meet someone and creates a profile on the internet. At the same time, Jake reluctantly decides to use virtual dating services. Sarah and Jack meet and, even though they say they’re not in the mood for a serious relationship, the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Cold Earth

Single mother Josey Aimes is among the first women to work in iron mines in Minnesota. Men are offended by having to work with women. Thus, mine workers in Eveleth subject Josey to sexual harassment. Dismayed by the constant stream of insults, sexually explicit language, and physical abuse, she decides, despite being warned by family and friends, to file a historic lawsuit against sexual harassment.

Shock treatment

Dave Buznik is generally a quiet guy who doesn’t like confrontations. But after a fight aboard a plane, he has to see a therapist to control his aggression and visits Dr. Buddy Rydell, who could use some of his own therapy.

zombieland

The population has been infected with a virus that causes people to turn into zombies. Few are the uninfected humans, among them Columbus, who wishes to return to his hometown in hopes of finding his parents still alive. On the way, Columbus meets Tallahassee, who is heading to Florida to annihilate zombies, and hitches a ride. Stopping at a grocery store, the duo encounter Wichita and Little Rock, who appears to have been bitten by a zombie, which divides the group over what to do.

spree

In Spree, Kurt Kunkle (Joe Keery) shares a dream with many young people of his generation: to become a social media star. However, before he can fulfill his wish, he needs to work as a driver. The young man then decides to combine his work with his passion, streaming his day-to-day in an attempt to become famous.

Animation