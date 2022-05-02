Heats up markets: ‘Super Wednesday’ and covid-19 in China inject caution into stocks this week; Ibovespa follows threat to the spending ceiling

The first week of May should start difficult for the main bags around the world. The proximity of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision injects caution in investors this Monday (05). In addition, the indices should feel the adjustment of portfolios at the beginning of the month.

A little more locally, the decision on interest rates here in Brazil should also affect business over the next few days. The so-called “Super Wednesday” is the most anticipated day after a week of inflation indicators both here and in the United States.

The next few days still have a series of US employment reports, with the main one – the payroll – released on Friday (06).

In upcoming trading sessions, investors should look to recover from last week’s losses; the main index of the B3 closed last Friday’s trading session (29) with a drop of 1.86%, at 107,876 points, at the lowest of the day.

The dollar came even closer to R$5.00 and closed the session with a slight increase of 0.06%, at R$4.9427.

Check out what will move the stock exchanges, the dollar and the Ibovespa in the coming days:

Scholarships today: start of the week without direction

The main Asian indices ended Monday’s trading lower, following the poor performance of New York last week. China’s purchasing manager’s index (PMI) also contributed to the poor performance of stock markets there.

At the opening of Europe, the Chinese deceleration also puts pressure on the indices and the stock markets there continue to decline. The recent wave of covid-19 that extends in the country has already started to affect the performance of the economy – which can affect other countries in the long term.

Finally, Wall Street futures operate in the opposite direction, awaiting the monetary policy decision next Wednesday (04).

Super Wednesday is approaching

One of the most anticipated events of the year by investors is the May meeting of the Federal Reserve. This Fomc meeting — the American Copom — may provide more details about the US monetary tightening plan and the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet.

In the last reading, inflation (as measured by PCE) there was in line with expectations, accumulating a 5.2% increase on an annual basis, which represents the biggest advance in prices for the period in more than 40 years.

However, preliminary GDP data for the first quarter there also came in weaker than forecasts, down 1.4% – the expectation was for growth of 1.0%.

Jerome Powell, president of the institution, is expected to follow the release of this week’s payroll data and may need to adjust his speech for the next monetary policy meeting if the economy is not “solid enough to survive the rise in interest rates”, in his words.

In addition to interest rates there, our Central Bank also discloses the interest rate decision this week. Like the North Americans, Brazilians are also living with rampant and growing inflation in recent months.

According to the IBGE, the IPCA-15, considered a preview of official inflation, accelerated by 1.73% until mid-April. This represents the biggest increase for the month since 2003, when the February index rose 2.19%.

Our BC should, therefore, increase interest rates by 100 basis points, bringing the Selic to levels from 11.75% per year to 12.75%. The end of the cycle of increases should end at 13.25%, but the “alternative scenario” proposed by the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, may cause plans to change.

Some analysis houses already predict that the basic interest rate should reach 14.00% — while the less optimistic forecasts account for a level of 15.00%.

And more highlights of the week

The market should follow the return of the disclosure of some indicators published by the Central Bank, even with the resumption of the strike by BC servers.

The IBC-Br, considered a preview of the GDP, will be published today, together with the Focus Bulletin, with the market perspectives for the economy.

Local investors are still following the first steps of the October election. One of the points that weighs heavily on Brazil will be the revision of the spending ceiling, which has come into question in recent months.

What the candidates say

The first places in the polls of the electoral race spoke of the revision of the limit of public spending – which could weigh on market sentiment in the coming days.

Former president Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already openly declared he is against the measure, while current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has signaled that he should also review the ceiling.

Speaking of expenses…

So far, Bolsonaro’s “package of kindnesses” — with a series of benefits and tax exemptions — has cost the public coffers around R$82 billion, according to the accounts of the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo.

In expenses, we have expenses with Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família), of R$ 41 billion, and gas vouchers, in the amount of R$ 1.9 billion, in addition to the linear increase of 5% for civil servants, who must total more than R$ 12 billion.

As for the exemptions, the government gave up R$ 27.4 billion to increase the IPI cut to 35%, in addition to the readjustment of the Income Tax table, which should increase the loss of revenue by R$ 20 billion.

Week’s agenda

Monday (02)

FGV: April IPC-S (8h)

April IPC-S (8h) Central bank: IBC-Br of economic activity for February (9am)

IBC-Br of economic activity for February (9am) Central bank: Consolidated public sector in February (9 am)

Consolidated public sector in February (9 am) Central bank: Weekly Focus Bulletin (10 am)

Weekly Focus Bulletin (10 am) Economy: April Industrial PMI (10am)

April Industrial PMI (10am) U.S: April Industrial PMI (10:45 am)

Tuesday (03)

IBGE: March industrial production (9am)

March industrial production (9am) Eurozone: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the Generation Euro Students Award ceremony (10:00 am)

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the Generation Euro Students Award ceremony (10:00 am) U.S: Job Jolts Report for March (11am)

Job Jolts Report for March (11am) U.S: Oil Stocks (17:30)

Wednesday (04)

U.S: ADP April Private Employment Report (9:15 am)

ADP April Private Employment Report (9:15 am) U.S: March trade balance (9:30 am)

March trade balance (9:30 am) Economy: Composite and Services PMI in April (10am)

Composite and Services PMI in April (10am) U.S: Composite and Services PMI (10:45 am)

Composite and Services PMI (10:45 am) U.S: Fed monetary policy decision, followed by press conference by President Jerome Powell (3pm)

Fed monetary policy decision, followed by press conference by President Jerome Powell (3pm) Central bank: Copom announces decision on Selic (after 18:30)

Thursday (05)

U.S: Applications for unemployment benefits (9:30 am)

Applications for unemployment benefits (9:30 am) U.S: April Global Services PMI (12pm)

Friday (06)

U.S: April Payroll (9:30 am)

April Payroll (9:30 am) Anfavea: Vehicle production in April (10 am)

Vehicle production in April (10 am) U.S: Consumer credit in March (3pm)

balances of the week

Monday (02)

After closing:

Tuesday (03)

After closing:

Raia Drogasil (Brazil)

XP (Brazil)

Wednesday (04)

Before opening:

Volkswagen (Germany)

Modern (USA)

BP (United Kingdom)

After closing:

BRF (Brazil)

Suzano (Brazil)

CSN (Brazil)

Petrorio (Brazil)

Thursday (05)

Before opening:

InBev (Belgium)

Carrefour (France)

Credit Agricole (France)

Royal Dutch Shell (United Kingdom)

After closing:

Bradesco (Brazil)

Engine (Brazil)

Renner (Brazil)

Nature (Brazil)

Petrobras (Brazil)

Course (Brazil)

Nations (Brazil)

Stellantis (Netherlands)

Friday (06)

Friday (06)