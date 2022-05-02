Health

Hepatitis outbreak in children is not related to covid vaccine, says British government

Cornelius
  • Rachel Schraer
  • BBC News Health Reporter

Many people have spread on social media that there is a link between a mysterious type of hepatitis in children and the covid vaccine. However, health agencies monitoring the situation in the UK warn that this claim is false.

Children affected by the new hepatitis outbreak in the UK were under five years of age and therefore could not receive the coronavirus doses.

But even that fact hasn’t stopped the different posts on social media about this fake call – as well as other theories suggesting that hepatitis may have been caused by the quarantines or the reopening of schools.

So what are the facts we know about the new hepatitis cases so far?

