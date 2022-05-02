Hitler had a Jewish ancestor? Understand the origin of the Russian chancellor’s comment that outraged Israel | World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with an Italian television channel that German dictator Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. The statement caused outrage in the Israeli government, which summoned the Russian ambassador to the country to ask for clarification.

The Israeli government said it had formalized a request to the Kremlin for Lavrov to apologize. The statement was made by the Russian on Sunday (1st) during an interview with Italy’s Rete 4 channel.

What did Lavrov say exactly?

In the interview, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to “denazify” Ukraine – one of Moscow’s arguments for invading the neighboring country – if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

“I think Hitler also had Jewish origins, so that doesn’t mean anything,” the Russian chancellor replied to the interviewer.

What was Israel’s reaction?

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday called for the Holocaust to stop being used “for political purposes”. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the speech was offensive and untrue.

“Minister Lavrov’s comments are scandalous, unforgivable and a horrible historic mistake,” said Lapid, who summoned Russia’s ambassador to Israel.

The president of Yad Vachem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, Dani Dayan, also criticized Lavrov’s remarks as “baseless, delusional and dangerous comments that deserve to be condemned”.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Israel has tried to maintain a delicate balance between Kiev and Moscow, but Lavrov’s words have provoked outrage.

In a speech at the end of March to members of Israel’s parliament, Zelensky urged the country to make a decision in support of Ukraine against Russia and called for arms to be sent.

And Germany, said what?

Germany also criticized Lavrov’s statement. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday that the Russian said it was “absurd propaganda”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, meanwhile, said that “Lavrov cannot hide the deeply rooted anti-Semitism in Russian elites.”

“These statements are offensive to President Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel and the Jewish people,” Kuleba said on his Twitter account.

Israel has provided Ukraine with protective equipment but has not recently sent weapons into the country, according to government officials.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak denounced the statements as “anti-Semitic” and said they “are proof that Russia is the successor to Nazi ideology”.

Is there any basis for claiming that Hitler is of Jewish descent?

decades ago unsubstantiated claims that Hitler’s paternal grandfather was Jewish. This idea was fueled by a statement made by Hitler’s lawyer, Hans Frank.

In his memoir, published in 1953, Hans Frank recounts that Hitler asked him to investigate his origins in 1930 after his nephew, William Patrick Hitler, threatened to expose that the leader’s grandfather was Jewish.

Frank claimed that he discovered evidence that Hitler’s grandfather was in fact Jewish. The claim has since reverberated as a conspiracy theory. Is it over there there was no definitive proof.

What evidence did the lawyer find?

Three years ago, psychologist Leonard Sax published in a journal called the “Journal of European Studies” a new analysis of Frank’s claims made public in 1953.

The lawyer’s memoir was actually written in 1946 (shortly after the end of World War II), but only published seven years later, after Frank was executed as a war criminal during the Nuremberg trials.

“Frank claimed to have discovered evidence in 1930 that Hitler’s paternal grandfather was a Jew who lived in Graz, Austria, in the house where Hitler’s grandmother was employed.” It was in 1836 that Hitler’s grandmother, Maria Anna Schicklgruber, got pregnant, explains Sax, according to a report published in the Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post”.

“Frank wrote in his memoirs that he conducted an investigation as Hitler had requested and discovered the existence of correspondence between Maria Anna Schicklgruber – Hitler’s grandmother – and a Jew surnamed Frankenberger who lived in Graz. According to Frank, the letters suggested that Frankenberger’s 19-year-old son had gotten Maria Anna pregnant while she was working at the Frankenberger house. (…) Schicklgruber’s illegitimate child had been conceived under conditions that required Frankenberger to pay alimony”, the researcher details.

Sax writes in the study that, according to the letters in Frank’s memoir, “Frankenberger father sent money for the child’s support from infancy to his 14th birthday.”

“The motivation for the payment, according to Frank, was not charity, but primarily a concern about the involvement of the authorities: ‘The Jewish man paid without a court order because he was concerned about the outcome of a court hearing and the related publicity. ‘” according to the letters.

Sax notes that these claims by Frank and his memoirs have since been questioned by academia, which has largely disregarded Frank’s claims about a possible Jewish grandfather of Adolf Hitler.

In the 1950s, German author Nikolaus von Preradovich said he proved that “there were no Jews in Graz before 1856”, which would overturn Frank’s account.

Sax presents in the 2019 study evidence to the contrary: in the Austrian archives he found that there was indeed a Jewish community in the Austrian city before 1850 and highlighted that Preradovich was a Nazi sympathizer, “who took offense at the suggestion that Adolf Hitler was a Jewish room”.

3 of 3 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Israel, in January 2020 — Photo: Handout/Presidency of Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Israel, January 2020 – Photo: Handout/Presidency of Ukraine

Therefore, the scholar points out that the basis of the academic consensus that discredits Frank’s thesis may be wrong and suggests some paths that could lead to the clarification of the question of a supposed Jewish root in Hitler’s family. On the other hand, he also does not point to a definitive answer.