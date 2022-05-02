How Captagon, the ‘Cocaine of the Poor’, Became a Multi-Million Dollar Business in the Middle East | World

An old drug is back in the Arab world: the captagon.

1 of 3 Captagon pills seized by Syrian police in Damascus; drug is used by fighters as a stimulant and to reduce fear (Photo: Louai Beshara/AFP) Captagon pills seized by Syrian police in Damascus; drug is used by fighters as a stimulant and to reduce fear (Photo: Louai Beshara/AFP)

For years it was used as a prescription antidepressant in the West, although it was later banned when its high addictive potential was demonstrated.

Until recently, its production was said to be one of the sources of revenue for the self-styled Islamic State – and for that reason it was nicknamed the “terrorist drug”.

Now, investigations ensure that its large-scale production and distribution in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East is a matter of state.

“Our study showed that captagon has become the main source of revenue for the Syrian government”Caroline Rose, a researcher at the Newlines Institute for Policy and Strategy, a Washington-based think tank that recently published a report on drug production in Syria, told BBC News Mundo.

“Everything suggests that people close to the [presidente sírio] Bashar Al-Assad, including his younger brother Maher al-Assad, commander of the Army’s Fourth Armored Division [uma unidade de elite]are behind this business, which has become Syria’s main export.”

The Syrian government has repeatedly denied being involved in the production of the captagon. Syrian authorities claim that the various reports and studies on the matter are false.

“Syria plays an important role in supporting the international community’s efforts to fight crime in general and drug trafficking in particular,” the country’s Interior Ministry wrote on Facebook last December.

Syrian Interior Minister Muhammad al-Rahmoun told the state news agency Athr Press in October 2021 that “Syria is a drug-free country”, but that its geographical location “makes it a transit country”.

However, the Newlines Institute for Policy and Strategy study is not the only one pointing the finger at the Syrian government.

Several different sources blame the government: Coast Guard reports from several countries, including Italy and Jordan, investigations by The New York Times and The Guardian, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Center for Analysis and Operations Research (COAR).

“The lack of conventional economic activities has increased the relative attractiveness of industrial-scale drug speculation, which has been largely captured and controlled by businessmen linked to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the regime’s foreign allies,” COAR said last year. .

With the Syrian economy in shambles after a decade of war and unable to recover from international sanctions, captagon has become a multibillion-dollar industry, according to research.

“The areas where captagon production is most pronounced are those controlled by the al-Assad regime and its close relatives,” says COAR analyst Ian Larson. “It’s a circumstantial connection, but indicative.”

2 of 3 This street in Aleppo (Syria), devastated in January 2017, is an example of Russian tactics — Photo: Jeremy Bowen/BBC This street in Aleppo (Syria), devastated in January 2017, is an example of Russian tactics — Photo: Jeremy Bowen/BBC

According to research by the Newlines Institute, in 2021 alone, the illegal captagon market generated profits estimated at US$ 5.7 billion (R$ 28 billion).

“We can’t be sure how much of this money is going into the Syrian government’s hands, but it could be argued that a significant portion of that revenue is probably going into these people’s pockets,” says Rose.

She says that after the more than ten-year civil war and sanctions against the Syrian economy, captagon has become “an alternative source of revenue for the state” but also for non-state actors.

“Many business people and members of the Syrian agricultural and development sector also seem to be involved, which is an alternative form of profit in a devastated economy,” he says.

From medicine to banned drug

Captagon was first synthesized in the 1960s and used around the world as an antidepressant that was also prescribed for other conditions such as attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy.

“It went from being a prescription drug, to being banned, and soon became a widespread illicit substance in the Middle East. It has now become one of the most defining and dominant illegally traded products in that region, particularly in the Middle East.” Middle East and the Persian Gulf”, says Rose.

According to the researcher, its popularity in this region of the world is mainly due to two elements:

“In the Arab world, the taboos that exist about drugs are greater than in the West. As captagon was a legal and well-known drug for a long time, this meant that its popularity did not decrease”, says the researcher.

“It must be borne in mind that in many of the countries where it is consumed, economic and political conditions make life very difficult, and captagon is very attractive for those who need to work all day, escape trauma or hunger, because of their effects and for being very cheap”, says Rose.

This led to the substance being also known as “poor people’s cocaine”.

Captagon makes the person who consumes it feel productive. In addition, the drug suppresses hunger and sleep and increases energy, which has made it popular among young people as a recreational drug.

“It should be borne in mind that Captagon has also evolved from its original formula to include higher doses of amphetamines and, in many cases, other harmful agents are also added, such as copper, zinc, quinine, pseudoephedrine and other substances“, explains the researcher.

The studies that led to its ban also showed that the drug can be addictive, and some research has suggested that it can lead to violent behavior, high blood pressure and cardiovascular problems.

“Captagon has many uses, and that’s why it has become a very interesting and fascinating substance, which has multiple and distinct user profiles,” says Rose.

Although captagon was consumed in the Arab world long before the arrival of the Islamic State or the war in Syria, its production in recent years has reached record levels.

An investigation in late 2021 by the American newspaper The New York Times showed that more than 250 million captagon pills were seized worldwide that year, an amount 18 times greater than the amount seized four years ago.

According to Rose, statistics from 2022 so far suggest that captagon smuggling will be even higher.

“There is a large production of the drug, which involves not only the Syrian government, but also landowners, ranchers and businessmen in the Arab world who meet the demand of a growing market,” says the specialist.

“But, of course, doing this by individual or small group methods is not the same as when you are a state and you put some of your forces at the service of the production and distribution of this substance, which basically puts it on an industrial level,” she said. adds.

Rose says her research, conducted in conjunction with analyst Alexander Söderholm, has shown that in recent years the ways in which the al-Assad government and the Syrian army have engaged in captagon production and distribution have become more sophisticated.

3 of 3 In a photo publicizing the Syrian presidency, Bashar Al-Assad speaks at the inauguration ceremony for his fourth term. — Photo: Syrian Presidency Facebook page/AFP In a photo publicizing the Syrian presidency, Bashar Al-Assad speaks at the inauguration ceremony for his fourth term. — Photo: Syrian Presidency Facebook page/AFP

The Newline Institute report indicates that the syrian government operates from production to distribution of the substance.

“We found that there are several places where it is produced that are associated with the Syrian army, but the Syrian authorities have also facilitated the production of captagon with small, medium and sometimes large scale laboratories and factories.”

“And, of course, with the transport of these drugs to the main state ports or sometimes unofficial ports along the Syrian or Lebanese coast and along the border points. It’s such a complex and dynamic network that it makes Syria likely the most modern of narcotestates.”

A shipment of captagon valued at US$100 million (R$497 million) was seized in a Greek port in 2020.

The ship had started its voyage in the port of Latakia, under Syrian government control, and the drug was hidden under coffee, spices and sawdust.

An investigation by the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Whistleblower Project) indicated that the ship’s owner was Taher Al-Kayali, a target of sanctions by Italian authorities and allegedly related to Mudar al-Assad, cousin of the Syrian president.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior, for its part, said it “is doing its best to confront drug traffickers, and to repress this phenomenon, chasing drug smuggling and trafficking networks and seizing narcotic substances.”

The Newsline Institute report points out that the drug has been a loophole to get money in the great wall of sanctions surrounding Syria as a result of the more than ten-year war.

“The Syrian regime has found in the captagon an opportunity to neutralize and undermine the effects of these sanctions and the crisis, particularly those sanctions that affect individual government members, their affiliates and allies,” he says.

Given that captagon has become a highly profitable and popular substance both in the East and in the Persian Gulf, and with the ability to reach new markets, research indicates that even with the end of the war in Syria it will hardly end its production in Large scale.

At least not as long as al-Assad and his family remain in power.