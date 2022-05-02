How does the triple PIS withdrawal available to workers work?

Caixa Econômica Federal began its monthly salary bonus payments at the end of last month. It’s called triple PIS and there are three different withdrawal options available. New details of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance were released base year 2020 for workers who worked with a formal contract in the first year of the pandemic.

Despite being a low amount, the subsidy is still complementary. It is important to note that instead of using it as income, it can be used to pay bills at the end of the month.

In addition to PIS/Pasep 2020, you can also withdraw up to 2 more amounts referring to the 2019 base year and the PIS/Pasep Fund quota, which covers the work period prior to 1988.

Check out the 3 groups that can withdraw the values

1. PIS/Pasep 2020 allowance

To be entitled to the Salary Allowance for the year 2020, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years;

Have worked for employers that contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep);

Have received up to two average minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation.

The worker can consult the PIS/Pasep and the amount he can receive from the salary allowance, through the Digital Work Card application or by calling 158.

2. 2019 salary bonus

For those whose contracts were active in 2019, the government has released the option to withdraw the salary bonus not withdrawn in 2020. To know if you received this bonus, you must meet some requirements:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years (considering the years prior to 2019);

Have received monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days in 2019.

The route of the consultation can be done in the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, or in the central 156.

3. PIS/PASEP Quotas

In addition to the subsidy granted to Brazilians, the PIS/Pasep quotas that were never redeemed are also available to those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988. There are more than R$ 23.5 billion available for 10 million people.

Heirs of deceased workers can request money from the FGTS account. They can also check the funds on their official website or using an app for their phone. This is also possible on the Caixa website or at branches.