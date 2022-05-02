‘I always knew that one day I would come back’, confesses new Fluminense coach

The coach Fernando Diniz is back to Fluminense. This Monday, the 2nd, the coach gave his first press conference as a new coach after being hired to replace Abel Bragawho handed over the post.

In its second pass, the Diniz was asked a lot about 2019 – when he first took over the club. At the time, after much pressure from Celso Barros, was eventually fired. Now, on his way back, he talks about the joy of taking back the Tricolor and what would you have done differently before.

“A very unique emotion. I am very touched by the invitation. A huge pleasure. I always knew in my heart that this day would come, that I would return to a home that I adore. The story had to continue. I am very happy, my family , my children. It’s great to be here again”, revealed Fernando Diniz.

“There are simple questions to ask and difficult to answer. I’ve been experimenting and training for three years to be able to come back. There are things I would do differently, but it’s hard to say what would work. If I could do a lot of different things for Fluminense have won, I would have done. I did everything I could and I will do everything I can. I think today I can do more and the Fluminense today also gives me much more. It’s a very different Fluminense. after the Mario (Bittencourt) assumed things only got better. In six, seven months that I stayed, I had about four, five months of salary arrears”, he analyzed.

Now, Diniz will begin work with a view to the great challenge ahead. This Wednesday (4th), the Fluminense face the Junior Barranquilla-COLat Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, for the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana. The team occupies the third place of Group H, with four points.