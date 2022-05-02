IBC-Br rises 0.34% in February, worse than expected

The IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index), an indicator that is considered a preview of Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), rose 0.34% in February compared to January, the Central Bank announced this Monday (2).

The result was below the Refinitiv consensus — which was up 0.5% — for the second straight month. But the Brazilian economy started to grow again, as in January the IBC-Br dropped 0.73% (and also frustrated market expectations).

The result for the first month of the year was revised by the BC, from a contraction of 0.99% to a smaller drop of 0.73%.

In the annual comparison, the IBC-Br rose 0.66% in February, and in the 12-month period the high accelerated from 4.73% to 4.82%, according to BC data.

The Central Bank resumed the release of the IBC-Br with a delay of almost a month due to the strike by employees of the monetary authority, who pressured the government for salary readjustments.

The strike was even suspended for two weeks, to give a “vote of confidence to the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto, but it will resume tomorrow, Tuesday (3), according to Sinal (National Union of BC Employees).

War and high interest rates

Brazilian economic activity has been facing a scenario of persistently high inflation, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which raises commodity and oil prices and also affects global growth.

Seeking to contain the rise in prices, the BC has been raising the basic interest rate Selic, which is already at 11.75% per year, which tends to restrict activity and consumption.

The monetary authority will meet again on Wednesday (4), and the expectation is for another 1 percentage point increase in the Selic, with the market eyeing the signals that the BC will give about monetary policy in the face of persistent inflation.

In February, Brazilian industry resumed growth, at a rate of 0.7%, but still remained below the pre-pandemic level, while the volume of services disappointed and fell by 0.2%.

The highlight in the month was the retail sector, whose sales increased 1.1% compared to January, the second consecutive month of gains and well above expectations.

* With information from Reuters

