Ibovespa future operates between losses and gains awaiting Copom and Fed; dollar rises again

The Ibovespa future operates between losses and gains in the first trades this Monday (2). The index opened with gains of 0.4% but lost steam after a downturn in the premarket in New York. May starts with a feeling of apprehension: investors await the Federal Reserve’s decision on the US interest rate on Wednesday. Here, on the same day, the Central Bank should also make a new adjustment to the Selic rate.

At 9:11 am (Brasília time), the futures Ibovespa was up 0.26%, at 109,190 points.

The commercial dollar rose 0.96%, to R$4.989 in purchases and R$4.990 in sales.

In the interest futures market: DIF23, +0.02 pp, at 13.04%; DIF25, +0.02 pp, at 12.06%; DIF27, +0.01 pp, at 11.86%; DIF29, -0.01 pp, at 11.96%; and DIF31, -0.03 pp, at 12.06%.

IBC-Br rises 0.34% in February, worse than expected

After a negative week and month of April, the premarket on Wall Street rehearsed an early recovery, but reversed signal with no concrete positive news to support gains. Tomorrow begins the monetary policy meeting of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) and the expectation is that US interest rates will be raised by 0.5 percentage point.

The prospect of monetary tightening is good for fixed income (as it increases their profitability), dollar and bad for riskier markets. The New York Stock Exchanges were also strongly impacted by the latest results of companies, referring to the first quarter, especially companies in the technology sector.

In Europe, the indices decline with the prospect of new bottlenecks in the production chain, a reflection of the new wave of Covid-19 and lockdowns in China.

This morning, the PMI’s for Germany came out, which dropped to 54.6 in April, and that of the Euro Zone, which dropped to 55.5. Still on the German economy, retail sales in the country fell 2.7% year-on-year in March, more than expected. The monthly change was negative by 0.1%, while the expectation is that there would be a high of 0.3%.

The market tracks tensions over the war in Ukraine, with new bombings and cities being evacuated.

Monday was of reduced liquidity for Asian stock exchanges, with Chinese stock exchanges closed until next Thursday, due to the Labor Day holiday. Still, it was news from the Asian dragon that impacted the markets. April’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 47.4, a second straight month of contraction after March’s reading of 49.5, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

A private survey also showed contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI reaching 46, down from the previous month’s reading of 48.1.

The current outbreak of Covid-19 in the country and the lockdowns cast a shadow over the future of the Chinese economy and some economists believe that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow less than that of the United States in 2022.

in the segment of commodities, oil has fallen sharply after the reduction in Chinese activity and may reflect on Brazilian actions in the sector today. The Chinese are the main importers of the raw material. Concerns about a drop in Chinese demand weigh on prices, which, on the other hand, could reflect a potential embargo on Russian oil by the European Union.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Friday’s trading tried to remain more buyer, but in the middle of the day ended up weighing well and leaving a candle that suggests more sales, if today breaks the low of Friday. Thursday and Friday candles have fall correction features. Next support is found at the 106,000 region and is still in the 108,000 resistance region.”

Dollar

“As much as the weekly chart is at the average of 9 exponential and 200 arithmetic (arithmetic region), Friday’s candle suggests new highs if the highs break today. It can still be said that it is on a rebound from the fall, as the bearish movement was very strong. Support: R$4,800, resistance: R$5,060.”

