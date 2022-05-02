Ibovespa (IBOV) can burn gains of the year and has a ‘watershed’ interest rate decision – Money Times

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) has yet another difficult day for investors, as analysts assess possible impacts of interest rate decisions in Brazil and the United States this week.

At around 1:10 pm, the main Brazilian index dropped 1.93%, at 105 thousand points.

According to analysts consulted by the Money Timesthe fall of Ibovespa reflects the decline in Chinese economic activity.

THE PMI of April industry measured by Caixin/Markit fell from 48.1 to 46.0, the lowest since February/2020, accentuating the contraction of manufacturing activity in the country. THE PMI of industry in the official month, measured by the government, dropped from 49.5 to 47.4, below the 48 forecast.

This directly impacted the main sector of the Exchange: the commodities. Voucher (VALE3) showed a decline of 2.02% and Petrobras (PETR4) fell by 2.51%.

“Right now, we operate with a negative bias. We are looking forward to the Super Wednesday, with Copom and Fed”, says Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

For him, inflation is “the great cancer in the world” to be cured right now – the cure, he says, comes through interest.

Bruno Komura, analyst at Ouro Preto Investments, recalls that the Brazilian stock market has a very high correlation with the China.

“The risk aversion movement is because of the Fed. There’s a great chance that a speech will come hawkish [duro, de forte aperto monetário] to control inflation”, he adds.

He comments that it is very difficult to assess how the stock market will move in the coming days.

“With the information we have today, we think that the stock market should be left aside because we do not have triggers for a solid/robust appreciation (although in relative terms, Brazil is better than many economies) and the trend is for deterioration abroad” , evaluates.

For the analyst, the election causes “a lot of uncertainty, but it seems that concerns are overestimated”.

Already Pedro Gaudigives Mirae Asset, points out that the stock markets abroad are falling and the fiscal risks and elections are causing foreign capital to flee the stock market. “Ibovespa has everything to burn the year’s earnings soon”, he adds.

watershed

For Victor Benndorf, from the brokerage company that bears his surname, the Copom could be a game changer for the next few days, especially with regard to the longevity of this cycle.

“If Campos Neto firm its position again that we are on the roof, we can have a relief here”, he says.

He adds that the IBOV maintains a neutral scenario in the long term, a fact that should demand agility from investors throughout the year, according to the analyst.

Lucas Monteiro, a multimarket operator at Quantitas, said that negative news about the Chinese economy explains “at the margin” the negative opening of the index.

However, occasionally, the movement of the Ibovespa “It’s looking much more like a technical fight around the region of 108,000, 109,000 points”.

Monteiro projects a high volatility session, “as it was on Friday”, and states that it is still not possible to define a direction for the day.

The fiscal news also returned to the radar with the possibility of the president Jair Bolsonaro and allies propose the withdrawal of a Brazil aid permanent spending ceiling in 2023, according to the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

Among the economic data, the Economic Activity of the Central Bank (IBC-Br)rose in February less than expected by the market.

Abroad, the main indices in Wall Street rose between 0.5% and 0.9%, amid the volatile session.

*With information from Reuters

