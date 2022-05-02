“If I ask, will the staff put it on?”

Last Thursday (28), the president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro again caused controversy. In short, he said he will create a Pix key, a means of payments and transfers from the Central Bank, to facilitate financial transactions. Below, check out the president’s controversial speech.

+Millionaire: understand how the new Caixa lottery will work

You are likely to also like:

Learn how to block Pix from stolen cell phone

75% of Brazilians blame Bolsonaro government for rising inflation

Bolsonaro says he will create a Pix and concludes: “if I ask, will people put it on?”

During a live broadcast on social media, President Bolsonaro said that more than 100 million Brazilians use Pix, with this payment method being the second most used in Brazil. “Pix is ​​killing the ATM, like the cell phone killed the payphone. On average, 2.3 billion transactions are made per month”, stated.

In addition, Bolsonaro said that “I don’t have [Pix]. I’m about to make one there, okay? Who knows. Does money fall into our account for free or not? Who knows there. If someone sends it, if I ask, will people put it on? I’m going to make my Pix there, okay?”.

According to Bolsonaro, there are indications that “Banks would stop collecting, with fees, about R$ 20 billion. In other words, it’s obvious that there are bankers who don’t like us. we don’t do that [o Pix] to withdraw money from the bank. We do it to make people’s lives easier.” he said.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Pix, an instant payment system, was created by the Central Bank in 2020. The platform works through the registration of keys. The keys are given simple, as CPF, e-mail, or cell phone of the citizen. Or, it is possible to use a “random key”.

Currently, the platform has become the most used form of payment than credit and debit cards.

Uber highlights changes in the app with tools for user safety

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: ettore chiereguini / Shutterstock.com