Ifix follows the market and closes with a drop of 0.53%

IFIX Today

In this Monday’s session (2), the IFIX – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed in the negative field. At 17:26, the indicator registered a drop of 0.53%, at 2,798 points. In the previous session, the index closed up 0.19%, at 2,813 points.

The Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care fund (CARE11), the first FII of cemeteries on the Stock Exchange, led the highest increases of the day, with an increase of 10.21%.

Check out the highlights of the day along the FIIs Center:

Biggest highs of this Monday (2)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Funeral 10.21% XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit CRI 1.75% ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Diversified 1.45% RVBI11 VBI REITS FOF REIF 1.31% VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest CRI 1.15%

Biggest casualties of this Monday (2):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRP11 RBR Properties Diversified -4.40% RBFF11 Rio Bravo REIF -3.19% SNFF11 Suno Fund of Funds CRI FII -3.07% TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Diversified -2.95% RBRF11 RBR Alpha Multistrategy REIF -2.83%

Source: B3

New IFIX wallet

The new composition of the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – went into effect this Monday (2). The theoretical portfolio, which now has 106 FIIs, will be valid for the next four months.

According to B3, four funds left the portfolio: Brazil Realty (BZLI11), Tellus Properties (TEPP11), General Shopping (FIGS11) and XP Corporate Macaé (XPCM11), which has depreciated by almost 60% in the last 12 months.

ticker Bottom Segment Return with dividends – 12m (%) Return 12m (%) Return – 2022 (%) BZLI11 Brazil Realty Hybrid 0 10.89 -0.88 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs 6.84 -5.48 -3.2 FIGS11 General Shopping malls 5.79 -8.91 -8.14 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macaé Corporate Slabs 6.48 -56.27 -20.03

Source: Economatica – 04/28/2022

The XP Corporate Macaé portfolio consists of a single property that was vacated in December 2020 and since then the vacancy of the fund has been at 100%.

At the end of last year, The Corporate, located on Avenida Prefeito Aristeu Ferreira da Silva, in Bairro Novo Cavaleiros, municipality of Macaé (RJ), was reevaluated and had its value reduced by 20%.

“As much as the asset in Macaé has some technical quality, the region in which it is located is going through an extremely challenging period”, pointed out a report by Itaú BBA signed by Larissa Nappo, an analyst at the institution. “Having a quality portfolio, well located and with top tenants helps to generate value over time”, concludes the document, released in January.

In addition to the exit of the four funds, Ifix’s new theoretical portfolio features six new funds: BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11), Campus Faria Lima (FCFL11), Mauá Capital Hedge Fund (MCHF11), Suno Receivables (SNCI11), Atrio Reit Receivables (ARRI11) and the Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care (CARE11), which in 2022 accumulates a high of 37.91%.

ticker Bottom Segment Return with dividends – 12m (%) Return 12m (%) Return – 2022 (%) (CARE11) Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Cemetery 1.64 1.10 37.91 (FCFL11) Faria Lima Campus Others 16.95 8.15 14.55 (ARRI11) Atrium Receivables * Marketable securities 9.96 14.13 7.51 (SNCI11) Suno Receivables * Marketable securities 8.19 0.88 6.40 (BTRA11) BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas * agro 6.64 3.04 5.82 (MCHF11) Mauá Capital HF * Marketable securities 9.71 -8.35 4.47

Source: Economatica – 04/28/2022 and Statusinvest

Funds with less than 12 months of operation – Data takes into account current historical data

Zion Invest, manager of Brazilian Graveyard, classifies the portfolio as the first real estate fund focused on consolidating the cemeteries, tombs and funeral services sector.

According to the company, the fund currently has a stake in three ventures, which total a net worth of R$ 283 million.

In its portfolio, the fund has 20% of Grupo Cortel, a holding of cemeteries and crematoria, which sells assignments of the right to use temporary and perpetual tombs, cremations, funeral services, funeral plans and animal cremations.

Brazilian Graveyard also holds 52.77% of VHR Empreendimentos, responsible for the cemetery located in the city of Sabará, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG).

The portfolio also has 2,873 deposits at the Morumby Cemetery, in the upscale neighborhood of Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP).

In 12 months, the fund’s shares have increased by 45%, according to data from Economatica, a financial information platform. In 2022 alone, gains total 40%.

Also according to Ifix’s new composition, the fund with the greatest weight in the index is Kinea Price Indexes (KNIP11), with a share of 6.69%. Next, appear CSHG Logística (HGLG11), Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), Iridium Receivables (IRDM11) and Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11).

B3 regularly publishes three previews of the new compositions of the indices: the first preview, in the first trading session of the last month of validity of the current portfolio; the second preview, in the trading session following the 15th day of the last month of validity of the current portfolio; and the third preliminary, on the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Sale of properties by CSHG Renda Urbana and RBR Log; FII Hotel Maxinvest shareholders will continue without dividends

CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11) sells another store rented by Casas Pernambucanas

The CSHG Renda Urbana fund concluded, on Friday (29), the sale of a store in the city of Caçador, in Santa Catarina. The space is currently leased to Arthur Lundgren Tecidos, known as Casas Pernambucanas.

According to a statement to the market, the fund received BRL 5.6 million for the property, an amount equivalent to BRL 5,400 per square meter. The amount is 40% higher than the fair value of the space.

The fund had acquired the store in November 2020 and invested – considering acquisition costs, transaction costs and improvements – just over R$4 million in the property, equivalent to R$3,800 per square meter.

According to the managers’ calculations, the transaction generated a profit of approximately BRL 1.62 million, which represents BRL 0.09 per share.

Just last week, the fund had already completed the sale of another store leased to Casas Pernambucanas. At the time, the negotiated space was located in Lorena (SP).

RBR Log (RBRL11) negotiates sale of property in Itapevi (SP)

The RBR Log fund is also negotiating the sale of a warehouse in Itapevi (SP) for R$44.5 million. The closing of the deal still depends on the fulfillment of the conditions foreseen in the contract.

According to a material fact disclosed by the portfolio, the transaction amount will be divided into five payments, ranging from R$4.4 million to R$13.35 million.

The shed in Itapevi had been acquired by RBR Log in February 2020 and received investments in the order of BRL 36.9 million – considering acquisition costs and improvements made.

The managers calculate a profit of at least R$9.2 million from the deal, which represents a capital gain of approximately R$1.38 per share.

With a gross leasable area (GLA) of almost 250 thousand square meters, RBR Log had six properties in its portfolio until last month.

FII Hotel Maxinvest (HTMX11) continues without dividend distribution

The real estate fund Hotel Maxinvest announced on Friday (29) that it will continue to pay no dividends to shareholders in May. The last payment was made in March 2020.

The decision was based on the difficulties and uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the hotel business and the fact that the fund did not earn cash income.

In the April management report, the fund highlighted that it still accumulates a loss equivalent to BRL 3.01 per share, adding up the results between March 2020 and December last year.

Currently, the FII Hotel Maxinvest portfolio comprises 455 hotel units spread across different regions of São Paulo (SP). As of February 2022, the occupancy rate was at 47%. The fund currently has a base of 22,993 shareholders.

April Real Estate Giro: The 5 biggest highs and lows of real estate funds last month; SARE11 leads gains, while HCTR11 declines

The Ifix – index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – amended, in April, the second consecutive month of increase, which had not occurred since February 2021. The highlight of the month, however, was the Hectare (HCTR11), which denied alleged conflict of interest in the fund’s operations, but it was unable to avoid the 8.12% drop, the largest of the month. The highlight of the increase was Santander Renda com Alugéis (SARE11), with an appreciation of 10.26%.

Maxi Renda (MXRF11) rose 8.74% and recovered part of the accumulated losses since the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) questioned the fund’s dividend distribution. Although it is still awaiting final positioning from the autarchy, the portfolio was the highlight of the increase in April.

After rising 1.42% in March, Ifix ended April with gains of 1.19%. Of the 104 FIIs that make up the index, 76 ended the month in the positive field. Hybrid funds – which invest in both real estate and bonds – led the list of biggest gains in the period, with an average increase of 2.05%. The shopping mall segment, which topped the list in March, had a slight increase of 0.13% this month. Segment Change in April (%) Hybrid 2.05 TVM 0.88 Corporate Slabs 0.75 Logistics 0.50 agencies 0.13 malls 0.13 Others

-0.03

Source: InfoMoney – (28/04/2022) The repercussion of the Hectare case also influenced the performance of funds considered high yield

– with greater risk –, taking the most profitable segment of the month from the “paper” FIIs, as has occurred in recent years.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.