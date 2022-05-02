Indebtedness and delinquency of families hit new record in April | Economy

Driven by greater use of credit cards, the number of Brazilians in debt hit a new record in April: 77.7% of Brazilian families ended the month with some debt, against 77.5% in March, according to a survey released this Monday ( 2) by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

In comparison with April last year, when the share of debtors corresponded to 67.5% of the total, the jump was 10.2 percentage points.

Market analysts raise the estimate for inflation in 2022 to 7.89%

Delinquency also reached a new all-time high. THE proportion of families with overdue debts or bills increased from 27.8% in March to 28.6% in April. In 1 year, the jump was 4.3 percentage points.

The historical series of the survey started in 2010.

The share of families that declared they were unable to pay their bills or debts in arrears and, therefore, will remain in default, reached 10.9%, against 10.8% in March and 10.4% a year ago. This is the highest level since December 2020.

In CNC’s assessment, the tendency is for indebtedness to remain high in the face of high inflation and higher market interest rates.

“High, persistent and widespread inflation maintains the need for credit to rebuild income, causing families to find in third-party resources a way out to maintain the level of consumption”, says the president of CNC, José Roberto Tadros.

Credit card indebtedness was the only modality that showed an increase in April, representing 88.8% of families with debts and revealing that indebtedness is essentially taking place in short-term consumption.

Store booklets (18.2%) and automotive financing (11.2%) were the other main highlights in the share of indebtedness. Then comes personal credit (9.4%) and home financing (8.3%).

The proportion of families with bills or debts in arrears increased mainly among the poorest. “Tighter budgets have led more families to delay paying bills and debts and to use credit cards more, which is the type of debt for short-term consumption”, says Izis Ferreira, CNC economist responsible for the research.