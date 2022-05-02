Indebtedness of Brazilian families hits record in April, according to CNC

posted on 02/05/2022 15:31 / updated on 02/05/2022 15:31



(credit: Wikimmedia Commons/Reproduction)

With high inflation, household indebtedness hit a record 77.7% of households in April. In March of this year, the country reached 77.5% of indebted households; in February, the percentage was 76.6%. The data are from the National Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey of the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

The data also provide information on the level of commitment of the consumer’s income with debts, bills and debts in arrears, and their perception in relation to the ability to pay. In March of this year, the country reached 77.5% of indebted families; in February, the percentage was 76.6%.

The result represents an advance of 0.2 percentage point (pp) compared to March. In relation to April 2021, when the share of indebted was at 67.5%, the increase was 10.2 percentage points.

“We have reached the highest proportion of the high indebtedness in recent months since last year. We have a record and, in April, we reached this 77.7% of indebted families. In fact, it represents about 12 million Brazilians. Each time we are having a greater number of indebted. When you have a debt and you renegotiate it, you end up increasing your indebtedness”, comments economist Izis Ferreira, from CNC.

Credit card usage

Credit cards remained the most common type of debt among consumers, the only modality with an increase in April, reaching 88.8% of families with debt. In April, the average time of commitment of families with debt was 7.1 months.

In the evaluation by income range, the percentage of indebted among the richest families, with income above 10 monthly minimum wages, rose to 74.5%, the highest level in the historical series, with a rise of 0.8 percentage point in relation to March and expansion of 11.4 percentage points compared to April 2021.

In the group with the lowest income, up to 10 monthly minimum wages, the share of debtors reached a record level of 78.6%, rising 0.1 percentage point compared to March and 10 percentage points compared to April 2021.

Shrinking purchasing power

As for delinquency, 31.9% of the lowest income families are in arrears. In the highest income group, 13.5% are in default.

According to economist Izis Ferreira, from CNC, high inflation and shrinking purchasing power made Brazilians turn to credit cards. “High, persistent and widespread inflation (IPCA at 11.3% per year) maintains the need for credit to restore income. In both income groups, credit card debt has been growing. The credit modality is preferred by Brazilians. We showed in the survey that 88.8% of Brazilian families have credit card debt. I had never had such an expressive high. The second modality is the store booklets, which are also a form of indebtedness but do not compare with the credit card ratio.”

The survey is carried out monthly and aims to guide entrepreneurs in the trade of goods, services and tourism who use credit as a strategic tool, and allows the monitoring of the consumer’s indebtedness profile.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro