Inter reiterates desire and promises to present a proposal to buy Bruno Méndez from Corinthians | football

Inter are hoping to keep Bruno Méndez at Beira-Rio from July 1st. Management talks with Corinthians to come up with a way to set up the business. There is still no formalized offer, but the gauchos assure that they will present it to try to seduce Timão.

Loaned by São Paulo in July last year, the defender was one of the highlights of the Rio Grande do Sul team, then commanded by Diego Aguirre, in the Brasileirão. This season, he has fluctuated like the rest of the teammates, but has recently risen in production.

Bruno Méndez’s loan contract with Colorado runs until June 30. The value to acquire it is US$ 6 million (R$ 29.84 million at the current price). The amount is considered high by the gauchos, who intend to find a way to tailor the negotiation that pleases both parties.

– Not yet (there is a proposal). There are conversations with Corinthians. (Bruno Méndez) He has a contract with Inter and we hope he fulfills it. We will do everything to keep you in Beira-Rio. He’s an excellent player. He wavered at first, but he’s performing admirably. If we can keep it, great – said Inter’s football vice Emílio Papaléo Zin after the draw with Avaí on Sunday.

In addition to making the proposal official and receiving a positive signal, Inter have another pending issue. According to the Serie A regulations, athletes can play a maximum of six games to be able to enter the field for a new club.

Starting in the 0-0 draw with Avaí on Sunday, Bruno Méndez has already played three matches for the national team with the colored shirt.

– What the management agreed with the opponent will be fulfilled. We have to comply with what was established – said Mano Menezes.