“Involves greater values”; after Pedro’s outburst, Flamengo hits the hammer and decides on the future of a striker

The board of Flamengo treated the attacker’s speech Pedro on social networks as a message to critics who speculate about the player’s career, and about his dissatisfaction with Rubro-Negro and the coach Paulo Sousa. The executives understand that there is no need to accept the athlete’s transfer, which aroused the interest of the palm trees at the start of the season.

The team alviverde even carried out surveys and intended to pay 20 million eurosbut the board of Flamengo did not want to open negotiations. After scoring a goal in the victory against Highs-PIthe striker used social networks to talk about the moment he lived in the team. “Since I arrived here at Flamengo, I have tried to surrender and donate to the fullest. Every day. On the field, on a daily basis and taking care of myself outside of it”.

“I delivered a lot in 2020 and 2021. I am aware of that. By choices of who was here, what I delivered was not enough. Am I glad I’m not in the top 11 and not playing the major games? Of course not. If I had, I would certainly hang up my boots. And this has nothing to do with the work of the current commission and Paulo. And you know what I’m most happy about? I managed to overcome my negative thoughts and here I am. Strong. Doing what is necessary. What will happen from now on? I can’t predict. One thing is certain: my dedication and commitment to this shirt will always be intact For the institution and its fans, who embraced me from my first day. I have my personal dreams and goals. To do them, I don’t need to be unprofessional. I will 100% follow Flamengo until when it is meant to be”, wrote on social media.

The financial reality of Flamengo allows the team to have Pedro as a backup for Gabigol. The team red-black still owes Fiorentina BRL 36.75 millionout of a total of BRL 102.64 million, between economic rights and purchase intermediation. The next transfer window will be an opportunity to sell players, but without fanfare.

“We will also have the mid-year transaction window, normally the one that involves higher amounts due to the movements of European clubs in their squads, and Flamengo will be attentive to opportunities that are important both for strengthening their own squad and for any new sales. ”, highlighted the club.