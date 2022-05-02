Is PIS/Pasep for those who worked in 2021 already available?

the payments of PIS/Pasep allowance changed after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. The transfers referring to the last two years, for example, had to be postponed, causing delays in which he expected to receive the benefit in the year following the year of operation.

In case of PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar, amounts were deposited referring to the values ​​of those who formally worked in 2020 and not in 2021, according to the traditional rule of transfers of the program. This happened due to the pandemic, in which the government needed to readjust the payment calendar, delaying the transfers by a year.

Is PIS/Pasep payment for those who worked in 2021 already available?

The answer is no! As PIS/Pasep payments were not made in 2021 for those who worked in 2020 with a formal contract, and complied with the other concession rules, the government decided to postpone the transfers of this round to this year’s calendar.

Considering that the 2022 Budget had only one space for payment of the salary bonus, the government decided to release payments only for those who worked in 2020.

Thus, those who worked in 2021 and should receive in 2022 will have to wait another year, as the new rounds of benefit payments are scheduled only for 2023.

Who will be able to withdraw the 2021 base year salary allowance?

Considering the PIS and Pasep rules, the salary bonus for the 2021 base year will be paid to those who: