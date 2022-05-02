Is there another rout coming? Palmeiras collect elastic scores in Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras will face Independiente Petrolero this Tuesday, in Sucre, to confirm their qualification for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, even with two games to spare and, perhaps, to make their recent record of routing in the South American tournament count.

After the historic 8-1 against the Bolivians in the game played at Allianz Parque, Verdão increased the crowd’s expectation for another good result. The offensive record has helped.

This Tuesday, the Palmeiras will play their 30th game for Libertadores since the beginning of the 2020 edition. In this period, which coincides with the two titles and also the beginning of the Abel Ferreira era, the team left the field only three times without scoring .

There were 77 goals in total in 29 matches. In ten matches, the score had an advantage of three or more goals in favor of alviverdes.

The 2020 season, which had Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Andrey Lopes in charge of the team during the group stage, and Abel Ferreira from the knockout stage, was the one with the highest offensive production.

The 2022 average, however, is five goals per game so far.

Palmeiras debut in Libertadores beating Deportivo Táchira

With 100% success, Palmeiras is also fighting to have the best overall campaign in the group stage. This would give Alviverde the possibility to decide all the knockout matches at home.

Best moments: Emelec 1 x 3 Palmeiras, for the Libertadores Cup 2022

Leader of Group A, Abel Ferreira’s team has nine points and is followed by Deportivo Táchira (five points), Emelec (two points) and Independiente Petrolero (one point).

The campaigns of palm trees in the last editions of Libertadores

3/4/2020: Tiger 0x2 Palmeiras

2/10/2020: Palmeiras 3×1 Guaraní

9/16/2020: Bolívar 1×2 Palmeiras

9/23/2020: Guaraní 0x0 Palmeiras

9/30/2020: Palmeiras 5×0 Bolívar

10/21/2020: Palmeiras 5×0 Tigre

11/25/2020: Dolphin 1×3 Palmeiras

2/12/2020: Palmeiras 5×0 Dolphin

8/12/2020: Libertad 1×1 Palmeiras

12/15/2020: Palmeiras 3×1 Libertad

1/5/2021: River Plate 0x3 Palmeiras

1/12/2021: Palmeiras 0x2 River Plate

1/30/2021: Palmeiras 1×0 Santos

4/21/2021: Universitario 2×3 Palmeiras

27/4/2021: Palmeiras 5×0 Independiente del Valle

5/4/2021: Defensa y Justicia 1×2 Palmeiras

5/11/2021: Independiente del Valle 0x1 Palmeiras

5/18/2021: Palmeiras 3×4 Defensa y Justicia

5/27/2021: Palmeiras 6×0 Universitario

7/14/2021: Catholic University 0x1 Palmeiras

7/21/2021: Palmeiras 1×0 Universidad Católica

8/10/2021: São Paulo 1×1 Palmeiras

8/17/2021: Palmeiras 3×0 Sao Paulo

9/21/2021: Palmeiras 0x0 Atlético-MG

9/28/2021: Atlético-MG 1×1 Palmeiras

11/27/2021: Palmeiras 2×1 Flamengo

4/6/2022: Deportivo Táchira 0x4 Palmeiras

4/12/2022: Palmeiras 8×1 Independiente Petrolero

4/27/2022: Emelec 1×3 Palmeiras

