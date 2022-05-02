“Isle of the Dead”: Gaius Charles will be the villain in new spin-off of “The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” has a vast catalog of spin-offs and future projects, such as “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, “Talking Dead”, “Fear the Walking Dead” and, the most recent of which is “Isle of the Dead”. ”. The spin-off series has the already well-known Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the main roles and, now, has received a new member to complete the trio of protagonists; Gaius Charles.

Charles is known for his work as Brian “Smash” Williams on “Friday Night Lights”, but has also appeared in other famous series such as “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Agents SHIELD” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”. According to information from deadlinethe actor will play a villain in the new spin-off and has been described as confident, relentless and unyielding in his pursuit of what he considers to be justice.

“Isle of the Dead” will feature in six episodes one of the most beloved duos from the original show, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) acting together on a post-apocalyptic trip to New York. Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and executive producer on the prequel, which will be overseen by Scott M. Gimple, director of content for The Walking Dead Universe. “Isle of the Dead” is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2023.

“Isle of the Dead”: Gaius Charles is cast in new “The Walking Dead” spin-off. Image: AMC Studios/Disclosure

In addition to the aforementioned spin-offs, “The Walking Dead” has two more spin-offs announced in recent years; “Tales of The Walking Dead,” which is set to debut this year, and another as-yet-untitled series that will focus on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), another also-acclaimed character from the original series who even became the main face in Death Stranding. ; Action video game developed by Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

