‘It has already taken the athletes’ frame to run more’

According to a commentator for Disney Channels, the board needs to have a strong position after the attacker’s statements

The statements of Róger Guedes last Sunday (1st), after the Corinthians win against Fortaleza, are still having an impact. In a conversation with journalists on the way out of Neo Química Arena, the striker was asked about the rotation in the lineups promoted by Vítor Pereira.

Even indicating that he sees an evolution of the team in the season, shirt 9 said he “didn’t know what the 11 holders were in the head” of the coach.

Commentator for Disney Channels and idol of Corinthians, Zé Elias questioned the stance adopted by the striker, one of the most renowned players in the squad. For the former steering wheel, it is necessary for the white-and-white board to position itself in relation to Guedes.

“You have to put the player in his place. It’s up to the director, Alessandro, to call him aside and say: ‘What world do you live in? When he plays well, everything is perfect. When you play badly, isn’t it your fault?’ You have to stop rubbing your head”, Zé Elias shot during the program F90gives ESPN. He still revealed a call the forward took from squad leaders last year.

“He’s already taken a cadre of older players to run some more.”

The rotation of players in the Corinthians starting lineup has been a constant in the matches under the command of Vítor Pereira since the fall to São Paulo, in the semifinals of Paulistão. And if it depends on the coach, the system will remain in effect.

“How is it possible for me to define a starting team, play a game and in the next game present the same team? Completely impossible”, said the Portuguese. “We won’t be able to play. We have a lot of players over 30 years old. Players over 30 can play a game, because they have a high level, play a beautiful game today, but three days go by and there is no chance again,” he continued.

“If they go to a game after three days, they won’t be able to pressure anyone, the team won’t be able to pressure anyone. Therefore, I clearly need to rotate the team”.

With the triumph conquered against Fortaleza, Corinthians added its third victory in four games in the Brazilian and returned to the leadership of the competition, with 9 points. Timão only leaves the lead in case of victory saintsin classic against Sao Paulothis Monday (5), which ends the 4th round.

Now, the alvinegro team returns to the field on Wednesday (4), for the CONMEBOL Libertadoresaway from home, against the Deportivo Caliin Colombia, from 21h.