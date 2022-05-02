“It must be another”; Flamenguistas blame Santos for hiring Marinho and statements “bomb” on the Web

Peixão goes to the field this Monday (2), to face São Paulo, in a classic valid for the fourth round of the Brasileirão

Santos visit São Paulo, at 8 pm this Monday (2), at Morumbi, in a classic valid for the fourth round of the Brasileirão. On the eve of Alvinegro Praiano’s fourth game in the national competition, the performances of two ex-Santistas had repercussions on the Web: Diego and Marinho. Flamengo went to Piauí to make its debut for the 2022 Copa do Brasil. In the first leg of the third phase of the national tournament, the Club beat Altos 2-1, in a comeback, on Sunday night (1st), in match played at the Albertão stadium, in Teresina.

Won, but not convinced. He had work to overcome the opponent, who plays in the national fourth division. He came out behind, taking a great bicycle kick and looked for the comeback. Although Fla went to the field with almost all the reserve team, the crowd did not forgive, and took the foot of some athletes.

The main targets were midfielder Diego, from Vila Belmiro, and striker Marinho, runner-up in Libertadores 2020 with Peixe. Hired by Fla this season, Marinho received a series of criticism on social media after his performance against Altos. He had, not only his performance, but his hiring contested. See some comments:

“The sailor who played for Santos hasn’t arrived at Flamengo yet, because that sailor there must be another one, isn’t it possible”;

“It’s impossible for this Marinho to be the same as Santos”

“Marinho cost R$ 7 million reais and is having trouble playing well against Altos”;

“I would like to know what was the criteria for hiring Marinho. Because he came, he came to replace who..”

“Michael was a million times more useful to Flamengo than Marinho”;

“It’s better to insist on Victor Hugo – even if he’s not ready – and cut it than on Marinho, honestly”.

“Victor Hugo in 25 minutes did more than Marinho in 3 months”;

“Admit it: you would pay 7 million reais for Marinho to return to Santos”.

(SIC).