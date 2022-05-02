Italian series Don Matteo debuts on TV Aparecida

From the 4th of May, at 22:00h, the TV Aparecida premieres the 8th season of the series “Don Matteo”. The Italian production, whose main character is a priest with investigative skills, will be shown weekly on Wednesdays at 10 pm, with a rerun on Sundays at 10:30 pm.

A successful format, “Don Matteo” was launched in January 2000 on channel RAI 1. Over the years, the series has been shown in several countries on different continents. In Brazil, the TV Aparecida aired the previous seasons between 2020 and 2021.

“Don Matteo” has in its cast Terence Hill, who plays the title character, and is famous for the “spaghetti” western films and for the duo with Bud Spencer in several other films.

The story

The series’ plot, which takes place in Gubbio, Italy, is a journey through modern life and society, including mysteries, crimes and acts of heroism, generosity and humor, with the unyielding gaze of a man who believes in the possibility. of change. Its protagonist is a parish priest with an extraordinary ability to analyze people and solve crimes. Don Matteo collaborates with military police officers Marechal Cecchini and Captain Tommasi, confronting suspects and defending people wrongly accused. In addition to the cases to be solved, which always provide a good reflection, the plot offers a lot of fun for the family.

eighth season

In this 24-episode season, Don Matteo fraternally adopts a 16-year-old girl, Laura. She is the guest of the religious in the rectory. But there is a confrontation between Don Matteo and the girl, who accused him of having ruined her life by sending her father to prison.

In another core of the series, Marechal Cecchini resists the engagement of his daughter, Patricia, with the captain of his barracks, Giulio Tommasi. The military man always has a fit of paternal jealousy and constantly invades the couple’s privacy. And when the girl’s marriage to the military seems imminent, everything gets complicated with the arrival of a new prosecutor in town, Andrea Conti.

Among the characters of the eighth season are the quarrelsome couple Natalina and Pippo; Catherine, wife of Cecchini; Sister Maria, Mother Superior of the Convent of Gubbio; Agostinho and Susi Dallara, dean of the school where Dom Matteo taught religion.

character profile

Father Matteo Minelli-BondiniThe Don Matteo (Terence Hill) – Protagonist of the series, he is a Catholic priest with an immense view of human nature, helping the local police station in solving crimes.

Marshal Antonino (Nino Frassica) – Marshal of the Gubbio military barracks and best friend of Father Matteo.

Giulio Tommasi (Simone Montedoro) – Captain of the Military Police Station of Gubbio and Spoleto Carabinieri.

Natalina Diotallevi (Natalie Guetta)- Housekeeper of Father Matteo.

Pippo Gimignani-Zerfati (Francesco Scali) – Sexton of Father Matteo.

Patrizia Cecchini (Pamela Saino) – First daughter of Marshal Cecchini and wife of Captain Giulio Tommasi.

Laura Belvedere (Laura Glavan) – A 16-year-old pregnant woman, a guest at Father Matteo’s rectory, she is the daughter of Antonio Belvedere, Matteo’s old friend. She falls in love with Tomàs Martinez.

Augustine (Andrea Pittorino) – Child of the parish house of Father Matteo

Andrea Conti (Eleonora Sergio) – Prosecutor of the Gubbio Police Station.

Caterina Cecchini (Caterina Sylos Labini) – Wife of Marshal Cecchini. She dies of a previously unknown disease.

Sister Mary (Astra Lanz): Friend of Father Matteo.

Susi Dallara (Sydne Roma) – Principal of the secondary school in Gubbio and Spoleto.

Service:

“Don Matteo”

Premiere: May 4th

Screening: Wednesdays at 10:00 pm, replay on Sundays at 10:30 pm

season: eighth

Episodes: 24