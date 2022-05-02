Jeff Bezos loses 13 million after Amazon stock crash

In a few hours, the fortune of businessman Jeff Bezos was US$ 13 billion (around R$ 64 billion) lower. This occurred as Amazon shares fell more than 8% in the first trades last Friday (29). The information is from the Bloomberg news agency. Below, check out the details.

In short, the shares of the e-commerce giant have melted since last Thursday (28). This came after the release of a quarterly result that disappointed investors. Amazon estimates operating income of $3 billion this quarter – less than half of the $7.7 billion it earned in the same period a year earlier. This is the slowest growth rate for the company since 2001.

After recording the rise in sales during the most critical phase of the pandemic, Amazon’s estimates have reduced. The company’s expenses have increased as it is paying higher wages to attract workers during a time of labor shortage in the United States.

In addition, higher fuel prices are lowering consumers’ disposable income. At the same time, it makes the delivery of products more expensive for the company. If losses continue, Bezos’ wealth could drop to $155 billion. In 2021, the founder of Amazon reached $210 billion.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, according to Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos is the 4th person to lose the most money in 2022. Bezos is the second richest man on the planet. He is second only to Elon Musk.

Image: lev radin / Shutterstock.com