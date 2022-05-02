Sports

Jô says that bar barred wife and son for wearing Corinthians shirts

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Corinthians striker Jô reported in an Instagram post that the player’s wife, children and friends of the athlete were barred from a unit of the Tatu Bola bar, yesterday, for wearing shirts from the alvinegro club.

“Today, on the day of work, while I was working and fulfilling my obligations, my family, the reason for everything, went through a regrettable moment. My wife, children and friends were prevented from entering for lunch at a restaurant in the Tatu Bola chain . The reason? Amazing! My wife and my son were wearing the shirt of the team I play for, because they would watch me soon after, “wrote Jô.

Yesterday, Corinthians hosted Fortaleza at the Neo Química Arena and won 1-0, for the fourth round of the Brasileirão.

“A doctor wears his lab coat proudly, a civil defender wears his uniform proudly, but when we talk about football, can’t a family wear their father’s work uniform? What’s happening to the world? , it’s how you say it. It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it!”, added the player, who also said that the episode will not go unpunished.

“For this fact to be an example for establishments of how not to act with their customers and so that other families don’t feel and go through what my family went through today.”

THE UOL Esporte contacted the Tatu Bola press office and is awaiting a position from the network.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Braz keeps a member of organized in the Rio Chamber office

3 weeks ago

Red Bull renews contract, ties Verstappen until 2028

March 3, 2022

Analysis: Corinthians victory shows that Vítor Pereira knows what he has in his hands | Corinthians

6 hours ago

The real reasons that made Globo not renew the contract with Galvão Bueno – Prisma

March 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button