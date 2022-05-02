Jô says that bar barred wife and son for wearing Corinthians shirts

Corinthians striker Jô reported in an Instagram post that the player’s wife, children and friends of the athlete were barred from a unit of the Tatu Bola bar, yesterday, for wearing shirts from the alvinegro club.

“Today, on the day of work, while I was working and fulfilling my obligations, my family, the reason for everything, went through a regrettable moment. My wife, children and friends were prevented from entering for lunch at a restaurant in the Tatu Bola chain . The reason? Amazing! My wife and my son were wearing the shirt of the team I play for, because they would watch me soon after, “wrote Jô.

Yesterday, Corinthians hosted Fortaleza at the Neo Química Arena and won 1-0, for the fourth round of the Brasileirão.

“A doctor wears his lab coat proudly, a civil defender wears his uniform proudly, but when we talk about football, can’t a family wear their father’s work uniform? What’s happening to the world? , it’s how you say it. It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it!”, added the player, who also said that the episode will not go unpunished.

“For this fact to be an example for establishments of how not to act with their customers and so that other families don’t feel and go through what my family went through today.”

THE UOL Esporte contacted the Tatu Bola press office and is awaiting a position from the network.